Tigritudes: pan-African film anthology comes to London

Shining a spotlight on the continent's 'richly diverse and powerful film cultures', from 1956 to the present day

Philippe Lacôte's award-winning Night of the Kings
Philippe Lacôte's award-winning Night of the Kings
The "brilliant yet lesser-known gems of Pan-African cinema" are set to be shown in London across a two-month season, said Time Out.

It is a "subjective and chronological anthology", which shares the "range, inventiveness, and vitality of a moving image culture afflicted by chronic international under-distribution", said BFI Southbank, which will be showing a selection of films from the wider collection. Others will be shown at the Tate Modern and The Garden Cinema, Covent Garden.

