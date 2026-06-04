Tuner: ‘old-school thriller’ full of ‘nerve-crunching tension’

Dustin Hoffman and Leo Woodall star in easy-to-like movie

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Dustin Hoffman and Leo Woodall in Tuner
‘Fine performances‘: Dustin Hoffman as Harry, and Leo Woodall as Niki
(Image credit: Alamy / Black Bear)

“Here is an old-school thriller – the sort they don’t make any more – that makes cunning use of two fine actors born 59 years apart,” said Donald Clark in The Irish Times.

British actor Leo Woodall – “so good in ‘The White Lotus’ and ‘Nuremberg’” – plays Niki, a piano tuner with “perfect pitch and painful oversensitivity to everyday sound”. Dustin Hoffman, now 88 and “just as sharp as he was when jousting with Anne Bancroft in ‘The Graduate’”, stars as his mentor, Harry.

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