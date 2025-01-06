A guide to winter foraging in the UK

From oyster mushrooms to sea beet, keep an eye out for these tasty edible plants

Oyster mushrooms growing on tree trunk.
A 'forager's delight': oyster mushrooms
(Image credit: Getty / Arterra)
The parks and woods might be looking a little barren at this time of year but there are "rich pickings to be had for keen foragers", said Fergus Collins on BBC Countryfile. Winter is an excellent time to travel to the coast in search of sea vegetables and shellfish that "you'd pay a pretty penny for in most fishmongers".

Foraging isn't a new idea, said Sue Quinn in The Telegraph. The fine dining restaurant Noma in Copenhagen "kicked off a global trend for exotic wild food" when it opened in 2003. But it's the "undervalued bounty closer to home" that we should be "tucking into, not tossing away". If the council is letting weeds flourish in your local area, the nuisance plants "could be part of your next meal". Weeds can be filled with vitamins and minerals, making them "hugely beneficial" to your health.

https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

