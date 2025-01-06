A guide to winter foraging in the UK

The parks and woods might be looking a little barren at this time of year but there are "rich pickings to be had for keen foragers", said Fergus Collins on BBC Countryfile. Winter is an excellent time to travel to the coast in search of sea vegetables and shellfish that "you'd pay a pretty penny for in most fishmongers".

Foraging isn't a new idea, said Sue Quinn in The Telegraph. The fine dining restaurant Noma in Copenhagen "kicked off a global trend for exotic wild food" when it opened in 2003. But it's the "undervalued bounty closer to home" that we should be "tucking into, not tossing away". If the council is letting weeds flourish in your local area, the nuisance plants "could be part of your next meal". Weeds can be filled with vitamins and minerals, making them "hugely beneficial" to your health.

John Wright, one of the UK's most well-known foragers, told The Telegraph that budding weed hunters should "be sensible about road pollution" and forage only on the windward side of the road, at least two to three metres from cars, to "avoid contaminants". It's also worth avoiding paths commonly frequented by dog walkers, steering clear of areas known to be sprayed with pesticides, and washing all weeds thoroughly. Most important of all, Wright says foragers should refer to a "reputable guide with clear illustrations" to ensure deadly plants aren't mistaken for edible weeds.

"As always", added Collins, "be sure to forage responsibly and leave plenty for others – and wildlife – to eat as well."

Here are some of the best foods to look out for in the wild on your next winter walk.

Stinging nettles

This "highly nutritious" plant is an "all-too-familiar sight" in parks and woodland around the UK, said Quinn in The Telegraph. "Tasty" and "versatile", it's packed with vitamins A and C and iron. Be sure to "wear gloves and use scissors" when picking stinging nettles to avoid the "hair-like prickles covering the leaves and stems". Once cooked it tastes "similar to spinach", with a "punchier, pleasingly ferrous flavour"; blitz it into soups, stews and pesto.

Sea beet

Sea beet looks like a "thicker, shinier, juicier spinach" but is "only ever found a few hundred yards from the sea", said Collins on BBC Countryfile. When you get it home, give it a thorough rinse to get rid of the salt and "braise in butter". It tastes like the "finest spinach" with an added touch of sweetness and a "less bitter undertone".

Oyster mushrooms

Found growing in "clusters" on "decaying hardwoods" throughout much of the year, these "delicious" fungi are a "forager's delight", said Pete Compston in Northern Life. Oyster mushrooms have a "mild, slightly sweet and earthy taste with a delicate texture", making them an excellent addition to risottos and stir-fries. Known for their "immune-boosting properties", they are packed with minerals and antioxidants. Look out for their "distinctive fan or oyster-shaped caps" which can be white, light grey or brown.

Chickweed

Chickweed grows all year round in the UK but is commonly found in the "cooler months", said Quinn in The Telegraph. The entire plant (excluding the root) can be eaten "raw or cooked" in a variety of dishes from salads to soups. Look out for the "mohawk" of fine hairs along the stem to help identify chickweed, and be careful to avoid confusing it with spurge or scarlet pimpernel which are both poisonous.

Mussels

Perhaps the best "protein-for-effort return of all foraged foods in the UK", mussels are well worth looking out for on your next coastal walk, said Collins on BBC Countryfile. Be "wary of the tides" when foraging at the "lowest ebb", and pick mussels only when you're certain the water is clean; the "rocky coasts" of Cornwall and Devon are "ideal". Leave the mussels to "purge themselves of any grit" in a bucket of water overnight, before scrubbing off the beards and barnacles, and steaming them with butter and white wine to make moules marinières.