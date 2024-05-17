Berry Sapling cocktail recipe
Featuring raspberry and hibiscus, this cocktail has an explosion of fruity flavour
As the weather heats up, this simple cocktail recipe is likely to go down a treat, with a refreshing taste. Created using Sapling's raspberry and hibiscus vodka, it is combined with the tart flavour of cranberry juice, the zing of lemon juice, and the fizz of lemonade. Sapling plants a tree for every bottle it sells, so this sustainable summer tipple is helping the environment while you enjoy it.
Ingredients
- 40ml Sapling Raspberry & Hibiscus vodka
- 40ml Cranberry Juice
- 10ml Lemon Juice
- Splash of Lemonade
Method
- Add Sapling Raspberry and Hibiscus vodka to a glass with ice
- Then, add cranberry juice, lemon juice and a splash of lemonade
- Stir until the ingredients are thoroughly mixed together
- Garnish the cocktail with fresh raspberries
