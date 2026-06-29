Best canned wines to try this summer

“Is this the summer of the can? I’d say so,” said Jane MacQuitty in The Times . Gone are the “dull, tinny, beery and oxidised notes” common in the canned wines of years gone by. Now, thanks to advances in technology, quality is “on the up” with more choice than ever before and “roaring” sales. Easier to transport and with better “sustainability” credentials than hefty glass bottles, these red, pink and white wine tins are ideal for “a picnic, the beach or a festival”.

Vinca Organic Red Wine

“Fuller-bodied, more robust” reds with higher alcohol content “take best to the canning process,” said MacQuitty. This Sicilian offering is made of “summery nero d’avola and frappato grape”. It is bold in flavour and boasts “red berry pizzazz”. And of course, it’s organic and vegan.

£3, ocado.com

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Most Wanted Pinot Grigio

This can lives up to its name if you are looking for a “vaguely floral and fruity” wine, said Tina Gellie in Decanter. The palate remains true to the Pinot Grigio tradition; and it tastes a little “like pears in soda water with a dash of peach syrup”. There is also a tinge of “green apple acidity” for balance. Light-bodied and highly drinkable, this is a vegan wine that will satisfy a Prosecco lover’s needs.

£2.55, tesco.com

Mirabeau Prêt-à-Porter Rosé

If you’re in the market for a “pale and pink” wine, this one is for you, said Rosamund Hall in The Independent. Coming from renowned Provençal producer Maison Mirabeau, this organic wine is “delicate” in taste and has “aromas of ripe raspberries”, alongside notes of rose petals and “a lick of cream”. One for the next grocery run.

£4, waitrose.com

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When in Rome Pecorino

Italian wines are summertime’s best bet and a refreshing can of Pecorino is an “uncomplicated, fun” way to drink your grapes, said Hall. It is “packed full of soft nectarines, ripe pears and a lemon sherbert twist”.

£3.50, ocado.com