Top cookbooks coming out in 2024

From everyday cooking ideas by Anna Jones to simple recipes by Yotam Ottolenghi, there are plenty of books for aspiring chefs to look forward to this year.

The Batch Lady Grab and Cook by Suzanne Mulholland

Suzanne Mulholland, better known as @thebatchlady, has half a million followers on social media thanks to her simple prep-ahead family recipes and shopping tips. One of the new generation of influencer chefs to have made it under their own steam (and that of Instagram), Mulholland is "cookery's answer to Mrs Hinch", said Hello! magazine. The recipes come with five- to 10-minute prep times but aren't your bog-standard pasta sauces; individual salmon en croûte and satay chicken curries mean meal planning doesn't have to be all about mince.

Out now, £11 (Ebury)

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

Easy Wins by Anna Jones

Since she bagged a spot on Jamie Oliver's "Fifteen" apprenticeship programme two decades ago, Anna Jones has become an authority on vegetarian cooking. She has been "saving the planet one saucepan at a time", said The Times.

Jones has done "wonders for pushing the vegetarian conversation forward", said Joanna Taylor in the London Evening Standard, with previous bestsellers including "A Modern Way to Eat". Her latest book is all about everyday cooking that she's designed around 12 "hardworking" ingredients, including capers, tahini and lemons.

Out 14 March, £28 (Fourth Estate)

Sift by Nicola Lamb

When Nigel Slater describes each page as a "masterclass in better baking", you know you're cooking on gas. No surprise, Lamb earned her chops as a pastry chef at some of London and New York's top bakeries, including Dominique Ansel, Ottolenghi and Little Bread Pedlar. The 100+ recipes in this new baking bible are divided into the time they take to make, so you can whip up some cookies – hers are miso, walnut and chocolate chip – or go all out Showstopper. Lamb "decodes everything you need to know about the intricate science of baking", said the London Evening Standard.

Out 2 May, £30 (Ebury)

The Green Cookbook by Rukmini Iyer

This is the latest from the author of the bestselling "Roasting Tin" series, which sold over 1.75 million copies in five years and are described by The Guardian as "cookbooks for our times". Rukmini Iyer is back with a book designed to help you get vegan and vegetarian "dinners on the table from Monday to Sunday with minimum fuss and maximum flavour", said Waterstones. You won't need takeaways when you can sort the "ridiculously moreish" miso butter noodles with tomatoes and spring onions in 12 minutes. There are still the one-pot and one-tin recipes that have made Iyer's name, but the "cook once, eat twice" chapter, and family recipes that adults and toddlers can both eat are great additions.

Out 6 June, £21.99 (Vintage)

Ottolenghi Comfort by Yotam Ottolenghi, Helen Goh, Verena Lochmuller and Tara Wigley

"This is not your average comfort food cookbook," said The Happy Foodie of this new 100-recipe book that also features "anecdotes from childhood, travels, and recipes passed down from family". As we have come to expect from the Israeli-British chef and his team, this book will be an "elevated take on a simple concept". No "stodgy pasta and potatoes" here. Highlights include caramelised onion orecchiette with hazelnuts and crispy sage, and cheesy bread soup with savoy cabbage and cavolo nero.

Out 5 September, £30 (Ebury)