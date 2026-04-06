How Biscoff became an internet sensation

Be it as a coffee companion or a frozen yoghurt flavour, “small, gently spiced” Biscoff biscuits “appear to be everywhere this spring from Easter eggs to hot cross buns”, said Emine Saner in The Guardian.

Biscoff is a modern take on the “traditional Belgian speculoos”: a biscuit dating back to the 17th century made with the glut of spices brought to Europe by the Dutch East India Company. The individually wrapped biscuits have “nostalgic relevance”, Lisa Harris, co-founder of the food and drink consultancy Harris and Hayes, told the paper. The distinctive caramelised flavour is “quite old-fashioned”; it feels like the type of sweet treat that would be served “on the side with a cup of tea”. Crucially, Biscoff’s relatively affordable price means they are an “accessible indulgence”. In the midst of the cost of living crisis, “people are looking for simple ways to feel as if they’ve done something special”.

In recent years the sweet treat has become a “Gen Z obsession”, said The Times . Ice cream sellers now often offer to “roll your scoop in Biscoff crumbs”, while “armies” of social media influencers are cooking up viral recipes for everything from mousses to milkshakes.

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The latest hype is “Japanese cheesecake”: a two-ingredient recipe that involves immersing layers of Biscoff biscuits in a pot of yoghurt and leaving it in the fridge to soak overnight. As a result of the viral TikTok trend, Biscoff sales “rocketed 30% year on year”, said The Grocer. Supermarkets also joined in as Morrisons posted their own version of the dessert and Sainsbury’s went so far as to give “various yoghurt and biscuit products their own dedicated landing page” on their online shop.

And in a move sure to “delight Dairy Milk enthusiasts” the confection giant Cadbury is launching an indulgent new chocolate bar featuring crumbled Biscoff biscuit pieces, said The Mirror . A hard one to dislike.