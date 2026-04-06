How Biscoff became an internet sensation

A viral recipe is one of several spotlighting the caramelised Belgian biscuit

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A Biscoff-flavoured cake placed on a plate that is surrounded by Biscoff biscuits
The product has ‘nostalgic relevance’ as well as ‘accessible indulgence’
(Image credit: Michael Nero Jonnes / Getty Images)

Be it as a coffee companion or a frozen yoghurt flavour, “small, gently spiced” Biscoff biscuits “appear to be everywhere this spring from Easter eggs to hot cross buns”, said Emine Saner in The Guardian.

Biscoff is a modern take on the “traditional Belgian speculoos”: a biscuit dating back to the 17th century made with the glut of spices brought to Europe by the Dutch East India Company. The individually wrapped biscuits have “nostalgic relevance”, Lisa Harris, co-founder of the food and drink consultancy Harris and Hayes, told the paper. The distinctive caramelised flavour is “quite old-fashioned”; it feels like the type of sweet treat that would be served “on the side with a cup of tea”. Crucially, Biscoff’s relatively affordable price means they are an “accessible indulgence”. In the midst of the cost of living crisis, “people are looking for simple ways to feel as if they’ve done something special”.

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Deeya Sonalkar, The Week UK

Deeya Sonalkar joined The Week as audience editor in 2025. She is in charge of The Week's social media platforms as well as providing audience insight and researching online trends.

Deeya started her career as a digital intern at Elle India in Mumbai, where she oversaw the title's social media and employed SEO tools to maximise its visibility, before moving to the UK to pursue a master's in marketing at Brunel University. She took up a role as social media assistant at MailOnline while doing her degree. After graduating, she jumped into the role of social media editor at London's The Standard, where she spent more than a year bringing news stories from the capital to audiences online. She is passionate about sociocultural issues and very enthusiastic about film and culinary arts.