Boxing Day sandwich recipe
This plant-based ciabatta stack is full of big, festive flavours
Everyone craves a sandwich after the overindulgence of Christmas Day, but have you considered swapping that turkey sarnie for a Boxing Day snack with a twist? This sandwich, devised by the people behind plant-food brand Redefine Meat, is made from their Pulled Beef. It captures the flavour and texture of beef but is made entirely of plant-based ingredients, so meat-lovers, vegetarians and vegans can enjoy it in equal measure.
Ingredients:
- 30ml olive oil
- 200g Redefine Meat Pulled Beef, defrosted
- 200ml leftover gravy
- salt and pepper
- 4 ciabattas
- 120g garlic mayonnaise
- 20g rocket
- 4 slices vegan cheese
- 50g homemade mulled-wine cranberry chutney (or bought chutney)
- 20g crispy onions
Method:
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
- Heat a large frying pan to a high heat, and set the oven to a medium temperature. Add the oil to the pan and fry the Redefine Meat Pulled Beef for about 8 minutes, tossing regularly, until crispy ends form.
- Add the leftover gravy to the pan and coat the beef. Adjust seasoning as needed, with salt and pepper.
- Warm the ciabattas for 5 minutes in the oven. Once warmed, slice in half lengthwise, and spread garlic mayonnaise on the bottom halves. Follow with the rocket, then the cooked "meat" mix and the sliced vegan cheese. Pro Tip: after adding the cheese, try flashing under the grill until irresistibly oozy!
- Finish off with the cranberry chutney and the crispy onions, and then the top halves of the bread.
Sign up for The Week's Food & Drink newsletter for recipes, reviews and recommendations.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Rebekah Evans joined The Week as newsletter editor in 2023 and has written on subjects ranging from Ukraine and Afghanistan to fast fashion and "brotox". She started her career at Reach plc, where she cut her teeth on news, before pivoting into personal finance at the height of the pandemic and cost-of-living crisis. Social affairs is another of her passions, and she has interviewed people from across the world and from all walks of life. Rebekah completed an NCTJ with the Press Association and has written for publications including The Guardian, The Week magazine, the Press Association and local newspapers.
-
Guinness: how Irish stout became Britain's most popular pint
Pubs across Britain are warning supplies could run out in the build-up to Christmas after a rise in popularity
By Richard Windsor, The Week UK Published
-
The Sticky: a 'beautifully unhinged' crime caper
The Week Recommends Bingeworthy Amazon Prime series puts 'Fargo-like spin' on the tale of Canada's real-life maple-syrup heist
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
'Libel and lies': Benjamin Netanyahu's corruption trial
The Explainer Israeli PM takes the stand on charges his supporters say are cooked up by a 'liberal deep state'
By The Week UK Published
-
The Sticky: a 'beautifully unhinged' crime caper
The Week Recommends Bingeworthy Amazon Prime series puts 'Fargo-like spin' on the tale of Canada's real-life maple-syrup heist
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
Caribbean islands to visit this winter
The Week Recommends From Curacao to Cuba, get your vitamin D fix at these stunning and historic spots
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
Elounda: coastal calm in eastern Crete
The Week Recommends Secluded luxury on the Cretan coast, with options for families or grown-ups only
By William Leigh Published
-
A weekend in Amsterdam: best of the city centre and beyond
The Week Recommends Canals, cafés and cultural must-sees in the different districts of the Dutch capital
By Jaymi McCann Published
-
The best non-alcoholic fizz for Christmas
The Week Recommends Add some quality, booze-free sparkle to your festive drinks list
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
Movies to watch in December, including 'Nosferatu' and 'Babygirl'
The Week Recommends A vampire classic reimagined, a Bob Dylan biopic, and an erotic thriller
By Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US Published
-
Best UK hotels for Christmas stays in 2024
Make merry and bright (and stress-free) with one of these gorgeous festive escapes
By Rebekah Evans, The Week UK Published
-
Lucy Hughes-Hallett picks her favourite long books
The Week Recommends The cultural historian chooses works by Charles Dickens, Eleanor Catton and others
By The Week UK Published