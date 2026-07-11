Chakalaka recipe

South African classic is perfect for summer get-togethers

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chakalaka
This spicy, flavoursome South African relish is a real ‘crowd-pleaser’
(Image credit: Yuki Sugiura)

To me, chakalaka is the ultimate South African classic, says Nokx Majozi. It’s one of those dishes that reminds me of summer braais and big family get-togethers. The mix of peppers, onions, tomatoes and spices is just so vibrant and full of flavour, it enhances any meal you add it to. Whether I’m pairing it with grilled meats, spooning it over eggs or avocado toast, or just enjoying it on its own, it’s always a crowd-pleaser. I like mine with a bit of heat, but you can easily make it milder.

Ingredients (serves 8)

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