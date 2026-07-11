Chakalaka recipe

To me, chakalaka is the ultimate South African classic, says Nokx Majozi. It’s one of those dishes that reminds me of summer braais and big family get-togethers. The mix of peppers, onions, tomatoes and spices is just so vibrant and full of flavour, it enhances any meal you add it to. Whether I’m pairing it with grilled meats, spooning it over eggs or avocado toast, or just enjoying it on its own, it’s always a crowd-pleaser. I like mine with a bit of heat, but you can easily make it milder.

Ingredients (serves 8)

1⁄2 spring cabbage (hispi), finely sliced

1 yellow pepper, deseeded and diced

1 red pepper, deseeded and diced

4 large carrots, peeled and grated

5 tomatoes, finely chopped

3 tbsp vegetable oil

1 onion, finely chopped

8cm ginger, peeled and grated

2 garlic cloves, minced

2 tbsp curry powder

1 x 400g tin of baked beans

sea salt and black pepper

chopped parsley, to serve (optional)

Method

Start by preparing the cabbage, peppers, carrots and tomatoes and set to one side.

Put the oil in a large saucepan and set over a medium heat. Add the onion and cook for about 6-8 minutes, stirring regularly until soft and translucent.

Add the ginger and garlic and cook for 2-3 minutes to soften, then add the curry powder and cook for a further minute until it smells fragrant.

Add the cabbage, peppers, carrots and tomatoes and cook for 6-8 minutes, stirring regularly to ensure nothing sticks.

Add the baked beans, including their juice, cover with the lid and cook for a further 10 minutes. Season with salt and pepper, to taste.

Serve it on toast, on baked potatoes or with chicken or fish. Scatter over some parsley if you’d like a hit of green, but it isn’t strictly necessary.

You can keep any leftover chakalaka in the fridge for five days.

Taken from “The South African Cookbook” by Nokx Majozi

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