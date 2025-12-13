Chicken milanese with grapefruit and fennel salad recipe

Fresh, zingy salad and crispy chicken make the perfect pairing

chicken milanese with grapefruit and fennel salad
Crispy, golden chicken is balanced with a light and refreshing salad
(Image credit: Dan Jones)
By
published

Milanese is a dish that requires a lot of butter because you need to get the breadcrumbs nice and crispy, and you don’t want the meat to dry out, said chef James Martin. But the end result makes it worth it – especially served up with a zingy salad.

Ingredients (serves 2)

  • 100g plain flour
  • 2 eggs, beaten
  • 100g panko breadcrumbs
  • 2 skinless, boneless, chicken breasts, cut in half horizontally (don’t cut all the way through)
  • 125g butter
  • a few sprigs of tarragon
  • sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • lemon wedges, to serve


For the salad:

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
  • 1⁄2 fennel bulb
  • selection of radicchio and little gem leaves
  • 1 pink grapefruit, one half segmented, the other half juiced


For the dressing:

  • 25ml white-wine vinegar
  • grapefruit juice from above
  • 1 tbsp Dijon mustard
  • 50ml vegetable oil
  • a few sprigs of tarragon, leaves picked
  • a splash of water (optional)

Method

  • Put the flour, beaten egg and breadcrumbs into 3 separate shallow bowls and season the flour with salt and pepper. Dip the chicken first into the flour, then in the egg and then in the breadcrumbs to coat.
  • Melt the butter with the tarragon in a frying pan and fry the chicken for about 8 minutes on each side, until cooked through and crispy.
  • For the salad, have a bowl of iced water ready. Shave the fennel into the iced water, either using a mandolin or a sharp knife.
  • For the dressing, whisk together the ingredients, adding a splash of water if you prefer a thinner dressing.
  • Drain the fennel.
  • Pile the salad leaves into a serving bowl and top with the shaved fennel and grapefruit segments. Spoon over the dressing.
  • Put the fried chicken on serving plates and garnish with lemon wedges. Serve with the dressed salad.

Taken from James Martin’s Saturday Morning: Comforting and Foolproof Recipes for Every Day by James Martin.

Sign up for The Week’s Food & Drink newsletter for recipes, reviews and recommendations.

The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸