Ci Ci's pancakes by Paul Ainsworth

This flexible recipe means you can enjoy fluffy American-style pancakes, or thinner ones in a crêpe-style

pancakes on a plate with lemon
These delicious pancakes are perfect for the whole family
(Image credit: Issy Croker)
By
published
inthe week recommends

I devised this pancake recipe for my daughter, because we had to reduce the amount of dairy in her diet, said chef Paul Ainsworth. I've been making them with Ci Ci most Sundays since she was three years old, and they are a staple in our household. So when I started putting together my first cookbook, I knew this recipe had to be included.

Ingredients

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Week Recommends From The Magazine Recipes
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸