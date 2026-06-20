Courgette feta dip recipe

This creamy dip offers a tasty alternative to traditional tzatziki

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courgette feta dip
Incredibly moreish dip is silken and tangy
(Image credit: Andrew Burton)

If you love feta as much as I do, I reckon this dip will be a winner, says Marina Georgallides. Think tzatziki made with courgette instead of cucumber, and with feta cheese as well as yoghurt. The result is creamy, tangy and silken – and extremely moreish.

Ingredients (serves 4)

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