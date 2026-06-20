Courgette feta dip recipe
This creamy dip offers a tasty alternative to traditional tzatziki
If you love feta as much as I do, I reckon this dip will be a winner, says Marina Georgallides. Think tzatziki made with courgette instead of cucumber, and with feta cheese as well as yoghurt. The result is creamy, tangy and silken – and extremely moreish.
Ingredients (serves 4)
- 1 courgette
- 3 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
- 200g feta cheese
- 100g Greek yoghurt (10% fat)
- 1 garlic clove, grated or crushed
- handful of dill fronds, finely chopped
- ½ a lemon, juiced
- salt to taste
Method
- Preheat the oven to 180C fan/200C/400F/gas mark 6)and line a large baking tray with baking paper. Slice the courgette into rounds roughly 5mm thick. Place the slices on the baking tray and drizzle with 2 tbsp of the olive oil. Toss to coat them evenly in the oil then bake for 25-30 mins, until soft.
- Transfer the courgette to a serving bowl and add the feta and yoghurt. Mash with a fork to a smooth consistency, mixing for about 2 mins to ensure everything is combined. Add the garlic, dill, lemon juice and remaining oil and mix until well incorporated. Check the seasoning and add salt to taste.
- Serve the dip at room temperature or chilled – it will keep until the next day stored in the fridge. Enjoy with flatbread or pitta.
- Tip: another way to cook the chopped courgette is to place it in an air fryer and coat in 1 tbsp of olive oil and the pinch of salt. Air-fry for 12 mins at 180C, turning halfway through.
Taken from “Eat Like a Greek”by Marina Georgallides
Sign up for The Week’s Food & Drink newsletter for recipes, reviews and recommendations.
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Join 350,000+ subscribers and keep yourself informed with a selection of The Week’s most interesting, enlightening and entertaining stories - plus daily puzzles.