Courgette feta dip recipe

If you love feta as much as I do, I reckon this dip will be a winner, says Marina Georgallides. Think tzatziki made with courgette instead of cucumber, and with feta cheese as well as yoghurt. The result is creamy, tangy and silken – and extremely moreish.

Ingredients (serves 4)

1 courgette

3 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

200g feta cheese

100g Greek yoghurt (10% fat)

1 garlic clove, grated or crushed

handful of dill fronds, finely chopped

½ a lemon, juiced

salt to taste

Method

Preheat the oven to 180C fan/200C/400F/gas mark 6)and line a large baking tray with baking paper. Slice the courgette into rounds roughly 5mm thick. Place the slices on the baking tray and drizzle with 2 tbsp of the olive oil. Toss to coat them evenly in the oil then bake for 25-30 mins, until soft.

Transfer the courgette to a serving bowl and add the feta and yoghurt. Mash with a fork to a smooth consistency, mixing for about 2 mins to ensure everything is combined. Add the garlic, dill, lemon juice and remaining oil and mix until well incorporated. Check the seasoning and add salt to taste.

Serve the dip at room temperature or chilled – it will keep until the next day stored in the fridge. Enjoy with flatbread or pitta.

Tip: another way to cook the chopped courgette is to place it in an air fryer and coat in 1 tbsp of olive oil and the pinch of salt. Air-fry for 12 mins at 180C, turning halfway through.

Taken from “Eat Like a Greek”by Marina Georgallides

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