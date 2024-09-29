Giant thin and crispy brown butter chocolate chip cookies recipe
These delicious chocolate chip cookies will please your sweet tooth
Although many people love giant crispy cookies, I've always preferred the classic, thicker cookie with a crisp edge and a rich chewy centre, said Edd Kimber. But this recipe is for cookies of the former type – and I have to admit, they are something special. Because they are baked for longer, to ensure they're crisp all the way through, they caramelise to give a deeply toasty flavour. They're ridiculously good.
Ingredients:
- 30g (2 tbsp) unsalted butter, diced
- 15g (1 tbsp) light brown sugar
- 35g (3 tbsp) caster (superfine or granulated) sugar
- 1 tbsp whole milk
- 50g (1 tbsp) plain (all-purpose) flour
- 1⁄8 tsp baking powder
- 1⁄8 tsp bicarbonate of soda (baking soda)
- 1⁄8 tsp fine sea salt
- 30g dark chocolate, roughly chopped
Method:
- Preheat the oven to 180C (160C fan)/350F/gas mark 4 and line a baking tray with parchment paper.
- Add the butter to a small saucepan over a medium heat and cook until browned.
- The butter will first melt and then start to splutter, as the water content cooks out, then it will foam. It is at this point you should watch for brown flecks to appear in the butter; once they do, the butter is browned.
- Pour the butter into a small bowl with the two sugars, mixing together. Add the milk and whisk together until smooth.
- Add the flour, baking powder, bicarbonate of soda and salt, and mix together until a smooth dough is formed. Add the chocolate and mix briefly, just until distributed.
- Form the dough into 2 even pieces and roll into balls. Place on the prepared baking tray and bake for about 20 minutes, or until the cookies are golden.
- Remove the tray from the oven and allow to cool.
- These cookies will keep for 2-3 days stored in a sealed container.
Taken from Small Batch Cookies: Deliciously easy bakes for one to six people by Edd Kimber, published by Kyle Books at £22. To buy from The Week Bookshop for £17.99, call 020-3176 3835 or visit theweekbookshop.co.uk.
-
