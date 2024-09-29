Giant thin and crispy brown butter chocolate chip cookies recipe

These delicious chocolate chip cookies will please your sweet tooth

chocolate chip cookies
These cookies are something special, says Edd Kimber
(Image credit: Edd Kimber)
By
published

Although many people love giant crispy cookies, I've always preferred the classic, thicker cookie with a crisp edge and a rich chewy centre, said Edd Kimber. But this recipe is for cookies of the former type – and I have to admit, they are something special. Because they are baked for longer, to ensure they're crisp all the way through, they caramelise to give a deeply toasty flavour. They're ridiculously good.


Ingredients:

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Week Recommends From The Magazine
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸