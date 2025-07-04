The Anatomy of Painting: Jenny Saville's 'stunning' retrospective

National Portrait Gallery collection features 'masterpieces' from throughout her career

A visitor views a painting by Jenny Saville, on display as part of her solo exhibition &#039;The Anatomy of Painting&#039; at the National Portrait Gallery
A work by Jenny Saville at The Anatomy of Painting
(Image credit: Anadolu / Getty Images)
By
published

"I believe that Jenny Saville is a genius," said Cal Revely-Calder in The Daily Telegraph; and of the 45 works in this "stunning" retrospective at the National Portrait Gallery, there are "at least a dozen" paintings that confirm my view.

Born in Cambridge in 1970, Saville studied at the Glasgow School of Art and caught the eye of collector Charles Saatchi at her graduation show; he "bought her entire collection on the spot". Since then, she has proved herself as one of our greatest figurative painters, renowned for her confrontational and densely textured depictions of nude figures, and for the virtuosic way in which she conjures the texture of flesh in her canvases.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸