Lemon rice recipe

This south Indian recipe is a great way to use up leftover rice, says Karan Gokani. You can make up a big batch of the lemon mix and store it in an airtight container in the fridge for up to a week. Mix it with some cooked rice whenever you like, and serve hot or cold.

Ingredients (makes about 500g)

400-500g cooked basmati rice

For the lemon mix: 2 tbsp neutral oil, 6 tbsp skin-on peanuts or raw cashews (optional), 1 tsp black mustard seeds

1 tsp split white lentils

1 tbsp grated ginger

3 dried red chillies, stems removed but left whole

1⁄4 tsp asafoetida (optional)

11⁄2 tsp ground turmeric

10-12 curry leaves

60ml freshly squeezed lemon juice

1 tsp salt

Method

Heat 1 tbsp of oil in a pan over a medium heat. If using nuts, add them to the pan and fry until they turn a shade darker, about 2mins. Transfer the nuts to a paper-lined plate.

Add the remaining oil and, once hot, add the mustard seeds. When the seeds start to crackle, add the lentils and cook for a minute. When the seeds stop crackling and the lentils turn light brown, reduce the heat to low and add the ginger, chillies, asafoetida, turmeric and curry leaves. Cook for a minute, then remove from heat. Cool for 5mins.

Stir in the lemon juice, fried nuts and salt. Mix thoroughly and rest for 5-10mins. The lemon mix is now ready.

To make lemon rice, simply mix the lemon mix with some basmati rice. The entire batch of lemon mix is good for about 500g of cooked rice.

Extract taken from “Indian 101 – Real Indian Recipes” by Karen Gokani.

Sign up for The Week's Food & Drink newsletter for recipes, reviews and recommendations.

The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up