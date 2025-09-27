Lemon rice recipe
This South Indian recipe is a tasty way to use up leftover rice
This south Indian recipe is a great way to use up leftover rice, says Karan Gokani. You can make up a big batch of the lemon mix and store it in an airtight container in the fridge for up to a week. Mix it with some cooked rice whenever you like, and serve hot or cold.
Ingredients (makes about 500g)
- 400-500g cooked basmati rice
- For the lemon mix: 2 tbsp neutral oil, 6 tbsp skin-on peanuts or raw cashews (optional), 1 tsp black mustard seeds
- 1 tsp split white lentils
- 1 tbsp grated ginger
- 3 dried red chillies, stems removed but left whole
- 1⁄4 tsp asafoetida (optional)
- 11⁄2 tsp ground turmeric
- 10-12 curry leaves
- 60ml freshly squeezed lemon juice
- 1 tsp salt
Method
- Heat 1 tbsp of oil in a pan over a medium heat. If using nuts, add them to the pan and fry until they turn a shade darker, about 2mins. Transfer the nuts to a paper-lined plate.
- Add the remaining oil and, once hot, add the mustard seeds. When the seeds start to crackle, add the lentils and cook for a minute. When the seeds stop crackling and the lentils turn light brown, reduce the heat to low and add the ginger, chillies, asafoetida, turmeric and curry leaves. Cook for a minute, then remove from heat. Cool for 5mins.
- Stir in the lemon juice, fried nuts and salt. Mix thoroughly and rest for 5-10mins. The lemon mix is now ready.
- To make lemon rice, simply mix the lemon mix with some basmati rice. The entire batch of lemon mix is good for about 500g of cooked rice.
Extract taken from “Indian 101 – Real Indian Recipes” by Karen Gokani.
Sign up for The Week's Food & Drink newsletter for recipes, reviews and recommendations.
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Sarah Ferguson: a reputation in tatters
In the Spotlight After emails surfaced revealing ties to Jeffrey Epstein, weeks after she claimed to cut contact, her charities are running for the hills
-
Sudoku medium: September 27, 2025
The Week's daily medium sudoku puzzle
-
Crossword: September 27, 2025
The Week's daily crossword puzzle
-
The soups, noodles and cake to make this the most tasty fall yet
The Week Recommends Soothing plates from across the globe
-
6 rustic homes on ranches
Feature Featuring copper kitchen counters in Colorado and a 380-acre property in California
-
Steve: a ‘gripping’ drama starring Cillian Murphy
The Week Recommends Murphy plays the frazzled headmaster of a boarding school for ‘delinquent’ boys in this bold Indie film
-
The Lady from the Sea: a ‘thrillingly contemporary’ Ibsen adaptation
The Week Recommends ‘Luminous’ cast dazzle in Simon Stone’s ‘hugely enjoyable’ production
-
Black Rabbit: slick crime thriller set in a high-end New York restaurant
The Week Recommends Two Manhattan brothers resort to ‘ever-more high-stakes’ schemes to tackle ‘huge’ gambling debts in the ‘glossy’ series
-
One Battle After Another: a ‘terrifically entertaining’ watch
The Week Recommends Paul Thomas Anderson’s latest release is a ‘high-octane action thriller’ and a ‘surefire Oscar frontrunner’
-
The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny: a novel of ‘undeniable power’
The Week Recommends Kiran Desai’s first novel in nearly 20 years is an ‘enthralling love story’ set across India and the US
-
Color Theories: Julio Torres’ one-man show
Performance Space New York Performance Space New York