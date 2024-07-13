Marmite and cheese whirls recipe
In this summer of sport, consider this picnic snack which packs a punch
You'll either love it or hate it, but these Marmite and cheese whirls could be a perfect picnic snack, ideal for those who will be revelling in a summer of sport - from Wimbledon to the Euros and beyond.
Ingredients
- 320 grams sheet of ready-rolled puff pastry
- 10 grams marmite
- 100 grams cheddar cheese, grated
- 1 egg
Method
- Pre-heat the oven to 220℃. Roll out the sheet of pastry and place onto a chopping board
- Spread a thin layer of Marmite all over the pastry and sprinkle over the grated cheese
- Roll the pastry up, lengthways, and use a little egg wash to seal the ends together
- Slice the pastry into 1.5cm thick slices, and place on a baking tray, lined with greaseproof paper
- Brush a little egg wash over each swirl
- Bake in the oven for 15 minutes and dig in
Rebekah Evans joined The Week as newsletter editor in 2023 and has written on subjects ranging from Ukraine and Afghanistan to fast fashion and "brotox". She started her career at Reach plc, where she cut her teeth on news, before pivoting into personal finance at the height of the pandemic and cost-of-living crisis. Social affairs is another of her passions, and she has interviewed people from across the world and from all walks of life. Rebekah completed an NCTJ with the Press Association and has written for publications including The Guardian, The Week magazine, the Press Association and local newspapers.
