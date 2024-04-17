Mistress of Mayfair review: haute cuisine for the young at heart

This extravagant new restaurant dishes up tantalising and varied modern French food

Mistress of Mayfair interior
Mistress of Mayfair is as focused on its aesthetics and atmosphere as its food
(Image credit: Mistress of Mayfair)
By Austin Chen, The Week UK
published

Not very many restaurants occupy the same space an R&B nightclub once did, and even fewer can evoke the vibrancy of their predecessors. Barely a month old, youthful – but refined – energy defines Mistress of Mayfair as the DJ spins soul, funk and disco and the hours slip away.

For all the lavish bells and whistles that are sure to catch your attention, however, don't forget to pay ample attention to what's on the table in front of you. Menus chock-full of tantalising options inspired by Paris give way to classic flavours and clever twists to be paired with delicious wines and cocktails recommended by staff who clearly know their stuff.

