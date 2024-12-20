Mulled Gin Punch recipe
This punch is perfect to warm the soul this winter
Distilled with six fresh botanicals of orange peel, juniper, coriander seed, cassia, cardamom and cloves, Bathtub Gin forms the basis of this punch. Comprising a medley of winter flavours including fresh citrus, the zing of star anise and a twist of cinnamon, it is the perfect treat to enjoy by the fireside this Christmas.
Ingredients:
- 1l apple cider
- 250ml freshly squeezed orange juice (about 3-4 oranges)
- 100ml maple syrup or honey (adjust to taste)
- 2-3 cinnamon sticks
- 4-5 whole cloves
- 3-4 star anise
- 1-2 fresh oranges, sliced into rounds
- 1 fresh lemon, sliced into rounds
- 500ml Bathtub Gin
Method:
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
- In a large saucepan, combine the apple cider, orange juice, maple syrup or honey, cinnamon sticks, cloves, star anise, sliced oranges and lemon rounds.
- Slowly bring the mixture to a very gentle simmer over low heat for 20 minutes to infuse the flavours into the cider. Do not let it boil as this will evaporate the alcohol.
- Once the punch is warm and fragrant, remove it from the heat and stir in the gin.
- Let the punch sit for a few minutes to allow the flavours to meld together.
- Serve warm.
