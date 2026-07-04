Neapolitan ragù recipe

Adaptation of a classic Italian recipe is a ‘masterpiece’

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Neapolitan Ragu
This ragù is the ‘pride of every Sunday lunch’
(Image credit: Jenny Zarins)

Naples is in what is still a poor part of Italy, and meat doesn’t play a huge role in its traditional cookery, said Tom Parker Bowles. But this slow-cooked ragù, which I’ve adapted from Arthur Schwartz’s “Naples at Table”, is a masterpiece – the pride of every Sunday lunch. And it will taste even better after reading “Naples ’44”, Norman Lewis’ magnificent memoir about the time he spent in this most magical and seductive of cities, as a young intelligence officer.

Ingredients (serves 6-8)

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