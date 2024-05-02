Our growing taste for bubble tea

The trend for boba-based beverages shows no sign of ending

Close-up of woman drinking bubble tea
A Taiwanese chain has revealed plans to open 500 new stores to capitalise on Britain's thirst for bubble tea
(Image credit: insjoy / Getty Images)
By Adrienne Wyper, The Week UK
published

Bubble tea is booming in Britain, with a Taiwanese chain planning to open 500 new branches across the UK to capitalise on the trend.

The drink, also called boba tea, originated in Taiwan in the 1980s. A sweet, milky beverage, it gets its name from the chewy tapioca balls or 'boba' added to the drink and "slurped through a jumbo straw", said the BBC.

Adrienne Wyper, The Week UK

Adrienne Wyper has been a freelance sub-editor and writer for The Week's website and magazine since 2015. As a travel and lifestyle journalist, she has also written and edited for other titles including BBC Countryfile, British Travel Journal, Coast, Country Living, Country Walking, Good Housekeeping, The Independent, The Lady and Woman’s Own.

