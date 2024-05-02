Our growing taste for bubble tea
The trend for boba-based beverages shows no sign of ending
Bubble tea is booming in Britain, with a Taiwanese chain planning to open 500 new branches across the UK to capitalise on the trend.
The drink, also called boba tea, originated in Taiwan in the 1980s. A sweet, milky beverage, it gets its name from the chewy tapioca balls or 'boba' added to the drink and "slurped through a jumbo straw", said the BBC.
Served hot or cold, it is known for "its endless customisation options", starting with a base of black, green or oolong tea – although some popular options, such as brown sugar milk, contain no tea at all. Aficionados can add their choice of milk, including cow, almond and condensed, as well as a vast array of additional flavours. The resulting photogenic brews are a social media sensation: "on TikTok, #BubbleTea tops 8.3 billion views", said the BBC.
"Due to its highly customisable and visual, Instagrammable nature, bubble tea is really appealing for Gen Z consumers and students," said Justin Goes, UK and Ireland development director at Taiwan-based franchise Gong cha, which plans to open 500 new stores in Britain.
However, while the traditional cuppa has recognised health benefits, the high sugar content of some bubble tea preparations has raised concerns. Vendors are increasingly exploring "sugar-free options, natural sweeteners, and fresh fruit teas to cater to health-conscious consumers", said European Supermarket Magazine.
The bubble tea boom shows no sign of bursting. An April 2023 report from Fortune Business Insights predicted that this global industry will "grow exponentially", said the BBC, from $2.46 billion (£1.94 billion) in 2023, to $4.08 billion (£3.22 billion) by 2030.
The craze is also well under way in China, where the first cups of tea were brewed more than 4,000 years ago. Compared with coffee chains, milk tea brands "have a much wider appeal" for China, Jason Yu, managing director at consumer research group Kantar Worldpanel, told the Financial Times. Considering the boba-based possibilities, he said: "It's not just milk tea any more. It's really a beverage that can be infused with everything you can imagine."
Adrienne Wyper has been a freelance sub-editor and writer for The Week's website and magazine since 2015. As a travel and lifestyle journalist, she has also written and edited for other titles including BBC Countryfile, British Travel Journal, Coast, Country Living, Country Walking, Good Housekeeping, The Independent, The Lady and Woman’s Own.
-
