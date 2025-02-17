Plates: UK's first vegan Michelin-starred restaurant is 'clever, brilliant fun'

Kirk Haworth's plant-based eatery in Shoreditch has taken the fine dining world by storm

Mung bean lasagne at Plates vegan restaurant.
'You won't miss meat here': the mung and urad bean lasagne at Plates
(Image credit: Safia Shakarchi)
By
published

Plates in Shoreditch, east London, has become the first plant-based restaurant in the UK to earn a coveted Michelin star.

The kitchen is helmed by Kirk Haworth, winner of last year's "Great British Menu". A few months after competing on the TV show, the Blackburn-born chef – who cut his teeth at The French Laundry in California – set up the vegan eatery with his sister, Keeley. His passion for plant-based food began back in 2014 when he overhauled his diet following a Lyme disease diagnosis.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK

Irenie Forshaw is a features writer at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸