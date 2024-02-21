Recipe: berries and clotted cream Cornish pasty
Fruity and rich, it's the perfect sweet treat with a twist on the taste of Cornwall
A twist on the classic Cornish pasty, this recipe by Harry Hook for Trewithen Dairy combines tangy berries and rich clotted cream in a flaky pastry shell. It is said that the Cornish pasty was traditionally made with one side filled with meat, the other with jam to create a two-course meal. However, this recipe is filled with berries and cream for those looking for the perfect sweet treat.
Ingredients
- 500g strong bread flour
- 120g lard
- 125g Trewithen Dairy salted butter
- 175ml cold water
- 1 egg, beaten
- 500g frozen berries
- 250g caster sugar
- 1tbsp cornflour
- 1tbsp Trewithen Dairy Cornish clotted cream
Method
- In a large bowl, rub the butter and lard into the flour until it resembles breadcrumbs. Slowly add the water and knead until the pastry becomes elastic and smooth. Wrap with cling film and chill for at least 3 hrs.
- In the meantime, heat the frozen berries and sugar together in a pan until the sugar has dissolved. In a cup, mix the cornflour with a splash of cold water – just enough to create a paste when stirred together. Add to the berries and stir in. Chill in the fridge.
- Preheat the oven to 160C fan. Line a baking tray with parchment.
- Roll out the pastry until 0.5cm thick. Then cut 20cm circles – the size of a side plate.
- Add the chilled berry mixture to the middle of the pastry. Spoon a dollop of clotted cream on the centre.
- Lightly brush the edge of the pastry with water. Fold the other half of pastry over the filling and squeeze the edges firmly together. To crimp, use your index finger and thumb to twist the edge of the pastry over. Tuck the end of the corners underneath.
- Place the pasties on a baking tray and glaze each one with the beaten egg.
- Bake in the centre of the oven for approx 50 mins until golden.
