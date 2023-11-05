Recipe: chicken with beaujolais, prunes, shallots and thyme by Claire Thomson

This is the ultimate autumn recipe, said Claire Thomson: it's one to cook in mid-November, when beaujolais nouveau is released. The other ingredients – prunes, thyme, garlic and Dijon – will also flatter and elevate the chicken. Serve it on a pile of buttery mashed potato, with a glass of the same wine in hand. Go old-fashioned and tie your parsley and thyme stalks, wrapped in the bay leaves and secured with some kitchen string, into a bouquet garni.

Ingredients: serves 4

1kg whole chicken thighs, legs, drumsticks or breasts

50g butter

4 large or 12 small shallots, peeled (leave the root on to help them hold together)

1 tbsp tomato purée

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

2 thyme sprigs, plus ½ tsp picked thyme leaves

½ bunch flat-leaf parsley, leaves picked and finely chopped and stalks reserved

2 bay leaves

200ml beaujolais, or another young, fruity red wine

16 pitted prunes

200ml chicken stock

1 tbsp Dijon, plus more to serve

salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method

Season the chicken with salt and pepper.

Melt the butter in a casserole pan over a moderate heat. Add the chicken, and fry for around 5 minutes, turning, until golden brown all over. Add the shallots and continue to cook for another 4-5 minutes, until they too have taken on a bit of colour.

Turn down the heat and add the tomato purée, garlic, thyme sprigs, parsley stalks and bay leaves and stir gently.

Then add the wine, stirring well to dislodge any bits of caramelised chicken stuck to the pan. Simmer for a few minutes, then add the prunes and the chicken stock. Cook over a low-moderate heat for around 30-40 minutes, until the chicken is tender and cooked through.

Remove the chicken from the pan and leave it to rest on a plate, keeping it warm, while you reduce the liquid in the pan over a high heat for a couple of minutes to thicken it slightly. Add the Dijon and whisk to combine.

Add the chicken back into the sauce in the pan and season well with salt, if needed, and plenty of freshly ground black pepper.

Remove from the heat and strew with the chopped parsley and picked thyme leaves, and with more mustard on the side.

Recipe from "One Pan Chicken: 70 All-in-One Chicken Recipes For Simple Meals, Every Day" by Claire Thomson, published by Quadrille at £20. Photography by Sam Folan. To buy from The Week Bookshop for £15.99, call 020-3176 3835 or visit theweekbookshop.co.uk.

