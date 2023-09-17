Recipe: muscovado dark chocolate chunk cookies by Matt Adlard

Sign up to our 10 Things You Need to Know Today newsletter A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to TheWeek. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Every baker needs a classic chocolate chip cookie recipe, said Matt Adlard. I like them slightly crispy on the outside, with a soft and chewy centre. By using muscovado sugar, we get more of that molasses flavour and the cookie retains more moisture, resulting in the perfect texture. I always use the best chocolate I can get my hands on for these, as it makes a huge difference in the flavour.

Ingredients: makes 12

110g unsalted butter, softened

120g dark muscovado sugar

80g granulated/caster sugar

2g sea salt

50g eggs

225g all-purpose/plain flour

5g corn flour

5g baking soda

2g baking powder

180g chopped dark chocolate, 70% cocoa solids, plus more for topping

Special equipment: stand mixer, with paddle attachment 3 × baking trays/sheets cookie cutter

Method

In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, combine the butter, sugars and salt. Beat on medium-high speed until the mixture is light and fluffy, about 3 minutes, pausing to scrape down the sides as needed.

Add the eggs and beat until they have been fully incorporated, scraping down the sides to make sure all the butter is also incorporated.

In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, corn flour, baking soda and baking powder.

Place a sieve over the stand mixer bowl and sift the dry ingredients into the wet ingredients. Mix on low speed just until the flour has been incorporated.

Add the chopped dark chocolate and mix again to incorporate.

Roll the dough into 65g balls in your hand and place them on a baking tray. Cover with plastic wrap/cling film and refrigerate for 2 hours.

Preheat the oven to 170°C. Working in batches, place 6 dough balls on a baking tray lined with parchment paper. Press a few more bits of chopped dark chocolate into the top of the balls.

Place the tray in the oven and bake for 12-14 minutes, or until lightly golden.

Remove the tray from the oven and, while still hot, take a cutter slightly larger than the cookie and quickly rotate it around the cookie. This neatens up the edges and gives a perfectly round cookie.

Allow the cookies to cool on the tray for 5 minutes before transferring them to a rack to cool completely.

Recipe from "Bake It Better: 70 Show-Stopping Recipes to Level Up Your Baking Skills" by Matt Adlard, published by DK at £20. To buy from The Week Bookshop for £15.99, call 020-3176 3835 or visit theweekbookshop.co.uk.

Sign up for The Week's Food & Drink newsletter for recipes, reviews and recommendations.