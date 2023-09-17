Recipe: muscovado dark chocolate chunk cookies by Matt Adlard
Soft and chewy, this recipe delivers the optimum cookie texture
A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website
Thank you for signing up to TheWeek. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Every baker needs a classic chocolate chip cookie recipe, said Matt Adlard. I like them slightly crispy on the outside, with a soft and chewy centre. By using muscovado sugar, we get more of that molasses flavour and the cookie retains more moisture, resulting in the perfect texture. I always use the best chocolate I can get my hands on for these, as it makes a huge difference in the flavour.
Ingredients: makes 12
- 110g unsalted butter, softened
- 120g dark muscovado sugar
- 80g granulated/caster sugar
- 2g sea salt
- 50g eggs
- 225g all-purpose/plain flour
- 5g corn flour
- 5g baking soda
- 2g baking powder
- 180g chopped dark chocolate, 70% cocoa solids, plus more for topping
- Special equipment: stand mixer, with paddle attachment 3 × baking trays/sheets cookie cutter
Method
- In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, combine the butter, sugars and salt. Beat on medium-high speed until the mixture is light and fluffy, about 3 minutes, pausing to scrape down the sides as needed.
- Add the eggs and beat until they have been fully incorporated, scraping down the sides to make sure all the butter is also incorporated.
- In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, corn flour, baking soda and baking powder.
- Place a sieve over the stand mixer bowl and sift the dry ingredients into the wet ingredients. Mix on low speed just until the flour has been incorporated.
- Add the chopped dark chocolate and mix again to incorporate.
- Roll the dough into 65g balls in your hand and place them on a baking tray. Cover with plastic wrap/cling film and refrigerate for 2 hours.
- Preheat the oven to 170°C. Working in batches, place 6 dough balls on a baking tray lined with parchment paper. Press a few more bits of chopped dark chocolate into the top of the balls.
- Place the tray in the oven and bake for 12-14 minutes, or until lightly golden.
- Remove the tray from the oven and, while still hot, take a cutter slightly larger than the cookie and quickly rotate it around the cookie. This neatens up the edges and gives a perfectly round cookie.
- Allow the cookies to cool on the tray for 5 minutes before transferring them to a rack to cool completely.
Recipe from "Bake It Better: 70 Show-Stopping Recipes to Level Up Your Baking Skills" by Matt Adlard, published by DK at £20. To buy from The Week Bookshop for £15.99, call 020-3176 3835 or visit theweekbookshop.co.uk.
Sign up for The Week's Food & Drink newsletter for recipes, reviews and recommendations.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Continue reading for free
We hope you're enjoying The Week's refreshingly open-minded journalism.
Subscribed to The Week? Register your account with the same email as your subscription.
Sign up to our 10 Things You Need to Know Today newsletter
A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website
-
Fixing the NHS workforce
The Explainer There are roughly 112,000 vacant posts in NHS England with nearly one in ten posts unfilled
By The Week Staff Published
-
A bicycle safari in Botswana
Explore the Okavango Delta on wheels during a multi-day safari experience
By The Week Staff Published
-
Ten Things You Need to Know Today: 17 September 2023
The Week’s daily digest of the news agenda, published at 8am
By The Week Staff Published
-
A bicycle safari in Botswana
Explore the Okavango Delta on wheels during a multi-day safari experience
By The Week Staff Published
-
The Week contest: Cow car
By The Week Staff Published
-
Properties of the week: houses in Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty
Featuring a striking waterfront house in Cornwall and a boathouse in the Lake District
By The Week Staff Published
-
Scottish Women Artists review
Exhibition uncovers the work of female artists long hidden in 'historical obscurity'
By The Week Staff Published
-
Dracula: Mina's Reckoning review
A groundbreaking and distinctively Scottish retelling of Bram Stoker's classic novel
By The Week Staff Published
-
Top Boy review: a fitting finale to the gangland drama
This brilliant show is bowing out at exactly the right time – at the top
By The Week Staff Published
-
Stanley's Chelsea review: al fresco fine dining in west London
A botanically blessed restaurant to visit at any time of the year
By Dominic Kocur Published
-
Volvo XC40 Recharge review: what the car critics say
This new family SUV has consistent breaks and a classy interior
By The Week Staff Published