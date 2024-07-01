Strawberry shortcake recipe
As Wimbledon returns, this recipe is the perfect way to use the event's staple fruit
This recipe by Ben Ebbrell, chef at Sorted Food, truly evokes the joy of the Wimbledon summer season. With crumbly golden-brown scones, sweet, juicy strawberries and a generous helping of whipped cream, these strawberry shortcakes are perfect to share with friends and family as you watch tennis's most popular tournament.
Ingredients
For the scones:
- 75g salted butter, chilled and cubed
- 350g self-raising flour
- 1 tbsp caster sugar
- 75g pistachio nuts, roughly chopped
- 1 tsp lemon zest
- 1 large egg
- 150ml whole milk
- 25ml whole milk to glaze
For the fillings:
- 200g strawberries
- 25g pistachio nuts, roughly chopped
- 25g caster sugar
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 25ml limoncello
- 250ml double cream
- 25g caster sugar
- 2 tbsp ground pistachio nuts
Method
- Preheat an oven to 200°C and line a baking tray (you may need two, or two batches) with greaseproof paper.
- Rub the chilled butter into the flour with your fingertips until it begins to resemble breadcrumbs. Stir through the caster sugar, nuts and lemon zest. Crack in the egg and pour in the 150ml milk then stir to bring it together into one dough.
- Press into a lump about 2cm deep on a floured surface then cut out 10cm circles with a cutter. Transfer the raw scones onto the lined baking tray and squash the leftover dough into another lump to press out and cut again. Waste nothing! Brush the tops of the scones with a little milk and bake for 10-12 minutes until they have risen, are golden and when tapped from beneath sound hollow.
- Allow to cool on wire rack before slicing in half across the middle, to get a base and a lid.
- Dice the strawberries and tip them into a mixing bowl with the chopped pistachio nuts and the sugar. Pour in the vanilla extract and the liqueur and leave to soak for 10 minutes.
- Drain the liquid from the strawberries into a small saucepan and bring it to a boil over a high heat. Reduce until it begins to thicken to a syrup, then leave to cool.
- Whip the cream with the sugar to soft peaks.
- Spread a generous amount of double cream over the insides of the bases and lids.
- Top the cream on the bases with the strawberries. Sandwich with the lid then drizzle over the reduced syrup and top with a pinch of ground pistachios
Rebekah Evans joined The Week as newsletter editor in 2023 and has written on subjects ranging from Ukraine and Afghanistan to fast fashion and "brotox". She started her career at Reach plc, where she cut her teeth on news, before pivoting into personal finance at the height of the pandemic and cost-of-living crisis. Social affairs is another of her passions, and she has interviewed people from across the world and from all walks of life. Rebekah completed an NCTJ with the Press Association and has written for publications including The Guardian, The Week magazine, the Press Association and local newspapers.
