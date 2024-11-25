Tea leaves Britons cold

Trouble is brewing for tea sales, as we increasingly opt for coffee, herbal teas – and G&T

tea
Tea is no longer the UK's favourite drink, according to a recent survey
(Image credit:  John Keeble/Getty Images)
By
published

Tea and Britain are an "ingrained" pairing, like "Shakespeare and sonnets" or "the late Queen and corgis", wrote Hannah Twiggs in The Independent.

For centuries, the brew has been "Britain's greatest leveller". "Whether it's a builder's brew in a chipped mug or something posher served in fine china", a cup of tea is "ritual and identity all in one". But perhaps not for much longer: trouble is brewing.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK

 Sorcha Bradley is a writer at The Week and a regular on “The Week Unwrapped” podcast. She worked at The Week magazine for a year and a half before taking up her current role with the digital team, where she mostly covers UK current affairs and politics. Before joining The Week, Sorcha worked at slow-news start-up Tortoise Media. She has also written for Sky News, The Sunday Times, the London Evening Standard and Grazia magazine, among other publications. She has a master’s in newspaper journalism from City, University of London, where she specialised in political journalism.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸