The best patisseries in Paris

A trip to Paris is not complete without a visit to one of the city's many pâtisseries. From creamy eclairs to colourful macarons, when it comes to sweet treats the French are in a league of their own.

It's tempting to stop at the first place you stumble across; you'll pass countless windows piled high with pastries and cakes that look almost too pretty to eat. But for baked goods that are a cut above the rest, here are some of the very best patisseries in Paris.

Boulangerie Utopie

Locals and tourists alike flock to this tiny neighbourhood bakery in the 11th arrondissement to sample its "exotic flavours", said Melissa Liebling-Goldberg in Condé Nast Traveller. For the "ideal antidote to overly sweet cakes" try the roulé sésame – an "unexpected creamy-savoury concoction" made with activated charcoal and black sesame seeds.

boulangerieutopie.com

La Pâtisserie du Meurice par Cédric Grolet

Avoid the "maddening" queues at Cédric Grolet's dedicated patisserie at Opéra for this tranquil "jewel box of a shop" at Le Meurice hotel, advised Condé Nast Traveller. The culinary master (named the World's Best Pastry Chef at just 32) is known for his "exquisite" sculpted fruits (which look just like the real thing) and freshly baked raspberry tarts.

dorchestercollection.com

Tapisserie

Bertrand Grébaut and Théophile Pourriat – the duo behind the Michelin-starred Septime – take a "no-nonsense approach to sweet treats" at Tapisserie, said François Blanc in Time Out. The seasonal tarts and silky vanilla flan are both "rustic and delicious" – and you can't go wrong with the fontainebleau (a traditional dessert made with sheep's cheese).

tapisserie-patisserie.fr

Arnaud Larher

This is a wonderful spot for "revisiting the classics", said Time Out. Among the highlights to look out for at the renowned pastry chef's shop are the "decadent" baba au rhum and "cloud-like" mille-feuille.

arnaudlarher.com

Stohrer

"You haven't lived until you've had a kouign-amann from Stohrer", said Dayna Evans in Eater. The "epitome of pastry", the sweet Breton cakes are "caramelised to a deep amber" and have a wonderful flaky, crunchy texture. If they've run out, opt for a classic choux pastry religieuse instead.

stohrer.fr

Bontemps

At this charming pastry shop in the Marais, the "nostalgic sablé" (a crumbly shortbread-style biscuit) is "elevated to new heights", said Eater. Choose from bite-size biscuits "perfect for nibbling on the go" or heftier sablés brimming with an array of tasty fillings from lemon curd to candied chestnut.

bontemps.paris

Chambelland

Finally, said Condé Nast Traveller, this "excellent" bakery in the "trendy" Oberkampf neighbourhood caters to the gluten-free crowd. Be sure to try the pâtisserie's "undisputed showstopper", the marquise popincourt – a lemon meringue tart that's available throughout the year.

chambelland.com