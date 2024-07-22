The best patisseries in Paris
Indulge in intricately designed sweet treats from the city's top pastry chefs
A trip to Paris is not complete without a visit to one of the city's many pâtisseries. From creamy eclairs to colourful macarons, when it comes to sweet treats the French are in a league of their own.
It's tempting to stop at the first place you stumble across; you'll pass countless windows piled high with pastries and cakes that look almost too pretty to eat. But for baked goods that are a cut above the rest, here are some of the very best patisseries in Paris.
Boulangerie Utopie
Locals and tourists alike flock to this tiny neighbourhood bakery in the 11th arrondissement to sample its "exotic flavours", said Melissa Liebling-Goldberg in Condé Nast Traveller. For the "ideal antidote to overly sweet cakes" try the roulé sésame – an "unexpected creamy-savoury concoction" made with activated charcoal and black sesame seeds.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
La Pâtisserie du Meurice par Cédric Grolet
Avoid the "maddening" queues at Cédric Grolet's dedicated patisserie at Opéra for this tranquil "jewel box of a shop" at Le Meurice hotel, advised Condé Nast Traveller. The culinary master (named the World's Best Pastry Chef at just 32) is known for his "exquisite" sculpted fruits (which look just like the real thing) and freshly baked raspberry tarts.
Tapisserie
Bertrand Grébaut and Théophile Pourriat – the duo behind the Michelin-starred Septime – take a "no-nonsense approach to sweet treats" at Tapisserie, said François Blanc in Time Out. The seasonal tarts and silky vanilla flan are both "rustic and delicious" – and you can't go wrong with the fontainebleau (a traditional dessert made with sheep's cheese).
Arnaud Larher
This is a wonderful spot for "revisiting the classics", said Time Out. Among the highlights to look out for at the renowned pastry chef's shop are the "decadent" baba au rhum and "cloud-like" mille-feuille.
Stohrer
"You haven't lived until you've had a kouign-amann from Stohrer", said Dayna Evans in Eater. The "epitome of pastry", the sweet Breton cakes are "caramelised to a deep amber" and have a wonderful flaky, crunchy texture. If they've run out, opt for a classic choux pastry religieuse instead.
Bontemps
At this charming pastry shop in the Marais, the "nostalgic sablé" (a crumbly shortbread-style biscuit) is "elevated to new heights", said Eater. Choose from bite-size biscuits "perfect for nibbling on the go" or heftier sablés brimming with an array of tasty fillings from lemon curd to candied chestnut.
Chambelland
Finally, said Condé Nast Traveller, this "excellent" bakery in the "trendy" Oberkampf neighbourhood caters to the gluten-free crowd. Be sure to try the pâtisserie's "undisputed showstopper", the marquise popincourt – a lemon meringue tart that's available throughout the year.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Irenie Forshaw is a features writer at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.
-
Canada is facing an uphill battle against car theft
Under the Radar More than 200 stolen vehicles from Canada are detected every week
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
7 snowy places around the world to escape a hot American summer
The Week Recommends It's a winter wonderland in the Southern Hemisphere
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
When is pet insurance worth it?
The Explainer Decide if it makes more sense to brace for big vet bills or pay a regular premium
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
7 snowy places around the world to escape a hot American summer
The Week Recommends It's a winter wonderland in the Southern Hemisphere
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
Francis Alÿs: Ricochets – a 'heart-stopping' exhibition at London's Barbican
The Week Recommends 'Mesmerising' films of children at play around the world from Kharkiv to Mosul
By The Week UK Published
-
Mishal Husain: BBC journalist shares her six favourite books
The Week Recommends Newsreader and Radio 4 presenter picks works by Louisa May Alcott, Jamil Ahmad and more
By The Week UK Published
-
Eno: 'stimulating and cerebral' documentary that's never the same twice
The Week Recommends A 'fascinating' look at the mercurial British musician and activist Brian Eno
By The Week UK Published
-
Get your kitsch on Route 66
The Week Recommends These funky stops along America's Mother Road are worth a pop-over and a photo op
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
Longlegs: 'nerve-jangling and devilishly bleak' horror film
The Week Recommends Nicolas Cage gives perhaps the most 'terrifying' performance of his career as the titular serial killer
By The Week UK Published
-
A guide to Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2024
The Week Recommends It's the biggest arts festival in the world, with more than 1,600 shows coming to the Scottish capital this August
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
The best TV shows set in Chicago
The Week Recommends The Windy City makes for some great and gritty television
By David Faris Published