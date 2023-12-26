9 recipes to cook and bake this winter

Hunger takes on new import during winter. It rules this time of the year. Hearty stews; comforting desserts; invigorating breakfasts: This collection of winter-friendly recipes is primed to take you all the way to spring:

Ginger Roast Chicken and Elbow Macaroni with Tomatoes and Pan Sauce

(Image credit: Comstock)

Molly Stevens' recipes are as reliable as New Year's resolutions evaporating on February 1. So when Stevens takes a classic roast chicken, seasons it with ginger, and serves it alongside tomatoey pasta and a lush pan sauce, it might be time to pay close attention to this master of roasting. Get the recipe.

Air-Fryer Garlic-Nori Fries

(Image credit: Isa Zapata)

A fried potato is a welcome friend come winter. They become a kind of best friend when they're crinkle-cut fries cooked in an air fryer then seasoned with an umami-blast trio of garlic powder, chicken bouillon cube and toasted nori. Lace some mayonnaise with grated garlic if you also want a dip conversion. Get the recipe.

Crispy Apple Custard Pie

(Image credit: Nicola Lamb)

Yes, apples are traditionally associated with autumn. Yes, you should make this shattering, custardy pie during winter. Because nothing murmurs coziness quite like an apple pie, and this version from the British pastry whiz Nicola Lamb stars caramelized apples and shards of crackling phyllo. Oh, and nutmeg-spiked custard and silky creme anglaise. Get the recipe.

Priya's Dal

(Image credit: Blaine Moats)

The word "alchemy" is bandied about when a dish is greater than the sum of its parts. This simple lentil stew from Priya Krishna is, well, alchemical. A bare-bones collection of seasonings that include turmeric, cumin and dried chiles create a comforting, irresistible meal. A meal that is all the better if you happen to have a pressure cooker, which turns the lentils suave. Get the recipe.

Apricot, Pistachio and Olive Oil Coffee Cake

(Image credit: Bronwen Wyatt)

Winter could stand a jolt of sunshine, and this snacking cake from Bronwen Wyatt bursts through the dreary frigidity with a winning combination of dried apricots and pistachios. The fruit layer melds into the cake itself, an ode to Entenmann's raspberry danish twist. Get the recipe.

Spiced Mango Granola

(Image credit: Nik Sharma)

If you are already prone to tossing chunks of dried mango into granola, you know the funky allure they provide. If you have never considered their power, Nik Sharma is here to convince you of their draw in this easy recipe that also hums with the licorice whirr of ground star anise. Get the recipe.

Kimchi Toast

(Image credit: Chelsea Kyle)

Some of the best recipes are startling in their simplicity. For this spiky toast from Andy Baraghani, kimchi and cream cheese are mixed, then slathered on planks of sourdough or country-style bread. They are then topped with a scallion-cilantro salad and slicked with chile oil. So simple; so zippy. Get the recipe.

Bo Kho (Vietnamese Beef Stew)

(Image credit: Greg Dupree)

Beef stew is always reassuring. It fortifies as it warms. In parts of Vietnam, the go-to beef stew is bo kho, lush with tomatoes and the fragrance of lemongrass, fish sauce and five-spice powder in this recipe from Andrea Nguyen. Grab a baguette or a slab of country loaf because good bread is a welcome, classic accompaniment. Get the recipe.

Chicken Wings with Spicy Tomatoes and Coconut Sauce

(Image credit: Christine Han)

Chicken wings get the Bahia treatment. Lots of citrus to marinate, then a bake, then a drench in a fiery bath of serrano and bell peppers, tomatoes and coconut cream. The Brazilian state sure knows how to make wings show up as their best selves. Get the recipe.