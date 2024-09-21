James Earl Jones: classically trained actor who gave a voice to Darth Vader

One of the most respected actors of his generation, Jones overcame a childhood stutter to become a 'towering' presence on stage and screen

James Earl Jones seen here arriving at the 84th Academy Awards in Los Angeles in 2012
James Earl Jones seen here arriving at the 84th Academy Awards in Los Angeles in 2012
(Image credit: Chris Carlson / Associated Press / Alamy Stock Photo)
By
published

A towering figure in 20th century American theatre and the pre-eminent African American actor of his generation, James Earl Jones was known for his interpretations of both modern and classical roles, said The Daily Telegraph. He played Othello seven times; he turned in a "titanic" performance as the raging Big Daddy in Tennessee Williams's "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof"; he played the crusty retired academic Norman in a 2005 staging of "On Golden Pond"; and won a Tony for his performance as the frustrated garbage collector in August Wilson's "Fences."

His looks – powerful, commanding, magisterial – were a large part of the equation, said Peter Bradshaw in The Guardian. "But it was how he sounded that made him a legend." A great rumbling basso profundo, his voice was "like a thunderstorm surmounting the horizon". One critic described it as "the sound Moses might have heard when addressed by God". Famously, he provided the voice of the menacing Darth Vader in the "Star Wars" films, and of the noble lion Mufasa in "The Lion King".

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
In The Spotlight From The Magazine Obituaries
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸