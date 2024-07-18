Adele announces 'big break'
The singer-songwriter said she has no plans for new music
What happened
Adele is to take a "big break" from music. The British singer will perform in Europe next month for the first time since 2016, with 10 concerts in Munich's Messe exhibition centre, but will then do "other creative things just for a little while," she told German broadcaster ZDF.
Who said what
"My tank is quite empty at the minute," she said. "I don't have any plans for new music at all," added the 36-year-old, who released her most recent album "30" in November 2021 after a five-year hiatus and divorce. "I don't even sing at home at all. How strange is that?"
"I like that I get to make music all the time … but the fame side of it I absolutely hate."
What next?
Adele's two-year weekend residency in Las Vegas concludes in November. The sell-out shows at Caesars Palace have been "an emotional exchange," she said.
