Adele announces 'big break'

The singer-songwriter said she has no plans for new music

Adele performs onstage during "Weekends with Adele" at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
Her two-year residency in Las Vegas will also wrap up this November
(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AD)
By
published
inspeed read

What happened

Adele is to take a "big break" from music. The British singer will perform in Europe next month for the first time since 2016, with 10 concerts in Munich's Messe exhibition centre, but will then do "other creative things just for a little while," she told German broadcaster ZDF.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Speed Read Adele Music
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Arion McNicoll, The Week UK

Arion McNicoll is a freelance writer at The Week Digital and was previously the UK website’s editor. He has also held senior editorial roles at CNN, The Times and The Sunday Times. Along with his writing work, he co-hosts “Today in History with The Retrospectors”, Rethink Audio’s flagship daily podcast, and is a regular panellist (and occasional stand-in host) on “The Week Unwrapped”. He is also a judge for The Publisher Podcast Awards.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸