Music reviews: Bernie Taupin, Fontaines D.C., Michael Kiwanuka

Three albums to give a listen

By
Published
Bernie Taupin
Bernie Taupin
(Image credit: Erika Goldring / Getty Images for Americana Music Association)

‘The Sea Has No Mercy’ by Bernie Taupin

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

Join more than 350,000 subscribers and keep yourself informed with a selection of The Week’s most interesting, enlightening and entertaining stories - plus daily puzzles.

Join more than 350,000 subscribers and keep yourself informed with a selection of The Week’s most interesting, enlightening and entertaining stories - plus daily puzzles.

Sign up
Latest Videos FromThe Week US
The Week US

Explore your latest briefing

Explore your latest briefing