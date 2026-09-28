10 upcoming albums to stream in the fall air

Herald the beginning of sweater season with brand-new tunes

Justin Klawans, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Album covers of ’I Thought We Were the Same’ by Ane Brun, ’Cafe Paradiso’ by Mykki Blanco, and ’Happiness Anytime’ by Leon Bridges
Good tunes for the chillest time of year
(Image credit: BMG / Transgressive Records / Columbia Records)

With summer at its end, many people are thrilled with the arrival of cooler weather, warm-beverage season and changing leaves. But you can also ring in the onset of fall with a collection of new albums from big-name artists.

Mykki Blanco, ‘CAFE PARADISO’

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Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.