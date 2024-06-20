The Merry Widow review: a 'snazzy, frothy tunefest'

Belle-époque operetta is given the Hollywood musical treatment

Cast of The Merry Widow on stage at Glyndebourne.
The production has 'all the makings of a classic'
(Image credit: Glyndebourne Productions)
By
published

In recent years Britain's leading opera companies have sought to "broaden their audiences and expand their repertory", said Nicholas Kenyon in The Daily Telegraph. We've had "Sweeney Todd" at the Royal Opera and Gilbert and Sullivan at English National Opera; Opera North was an early adopter with its RSC-linked "Show Boat" in 1990, and currently has "My Fair Lady" running at Leeds Playhouse. Now Glyndebourne has jumped on the bandwagon, with a staging of Franz Lehár's "pseudo-opera" "The Merry Widow" (1905) directed by Cal McCrystal, the specialist in physical comedy whose stagings of H.M.S. Pinafore and Iolanthe were "runaway successes" at ENO. 

"Everything has been thrown at this snazzy, frothy tunefest," said Jessica Duchen in The i Paper; and though the production is not perfect, it has "all the makings of a classic". The new English-language adaptation is "occasionally wordy, but great fun", and the design, which gives belle-époque operetta the Hollywood musical treatment, is just glorious. "Oh, the gowns! The hats!" The music is light, yes – but also magical. Lehár's score, brilliantly played by the London Philharmonic under conductor John Wilson, "floats up silky, seductive and sophisticated, the textures transparent and the tempi spot-on, crowned by the ear-worm waltz". 

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
From The Magazine The Week Recommends
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸