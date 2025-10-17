Nissan Micra: a ‘fantastic little EV’
‘Nippy’ and ‘compact’ hatchback has different styling from the Renault 5, with new headlights and an upgraded interior
This sixth-generation Nissan Micra is really a rebadged Renault 5 with a few bodywork tweaks, said Top Gear Magazine. Electric is the only option, and, like the 5, there’s the choice of 40kWh and 52kWh batteries, with 121bhp and 148bhp motors. Charging times are the same as the 5 (80kW and up to 100kW), but the Micra has a slightly better range of up to 260 miles on the bigger battery, and 198 miles for the smaller one.
Much like the Renault 5, the new Nissan Micra is nice to drive – “nippy, compact, refined, supple but well-damped”, said Autocar. As expected with a small electric car, it’s quick off the line, but performance tails off as speed builds. The stiff brake pedal takes a bit of getting used to, but feels quite responsive. The Micra is agile and fun in town yet contained on country roads, with plenty of grip and good handling.
“A fantastic little EV”, the Micra has different styling from the 5, with new headlights and bumpers and an upgraded interior, said Car Magazine. There are three trims: entry-level Engage gets a 10.1-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and a 7-inch driver’s display; higher trims get a bigger display, ambient lighting and better speakers. There’s plenty of room up front, but it’s a squeeze in the back. Boot space is good at 326 litres.
