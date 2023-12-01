Christmas 2023: best beauty and fashion gifts for women

When you make a purchase using links on our site, The Week may earn a commission. All reviews are written independently by our editorial team.

Bamford Christmas Cracker Gift Set

(Image credit: daylesford.com)

This cracker doesn't snap when it is pulled, but it does end with a bang. Inside, there are hand and body wash travel miniatures in all five of Bamford's best-loved fragrances – geranium, rose, jasmine, citrus and sage – each one full of fresh and nourishing organic botanicals. All you need for a long and peaceful silent night of pampering. £30; daylesford.com

Acqua di Parma Portafortuna Room Diffuser

(Image credit: johnlewis.com)

Acqua di Parma's limited-edition diffusers promise to fill the air with positivity. For the red edition, the clue is in the name: Portafortuna means "lucky charm" in Italian, which, in olfactory terms, translates as warm and spicy aromas that are calming and transportive, combining rich woody notes with hints of cinnamon and patchouli. The bottle is a work of art in its own right. Handmade in Sicily, it is dressed in bright red and decorated with talismanic symbols from around the world, including an Italian lucky horn. It comes in the maison's iconic Art Deco bottle with natural black rattan reeds. Also available in citrusy yellow and woody green, with matching candles. £94; johnlewis.com

Cambridge Satchel Hello Kitty 'cat capsule'

(Image credit: cambridgesatchel.com)

The Cambridge Satchel Company has teamed up with Sanrio for an exclusive Hello Kitty collection to celebrate two milestones. The British bag label was founded 15 years ago, while 2024 will mark Hello Kitty's 50th anniversary. Among the highlights of this "cat capsule", is this signature silhouette, available in a large, medium or mini size with classic flap front. Crafted from bright green leather, the satchel features a 1970s heritage-inspired print which shows the cute whiskered character surrounded by tiny apples. From £150; cambridgesatchel.com

Code8 Rosso Vivo Limited Edition Lipstick

(Image credit: codeeight.com)

London-based beauty brand Code8 is a must for make-up fans who love their products to be science driven. Formulas are made using cutting-edge "knead technology" which ensures a faultless distribution of pigment within natural binding oils, ensuring that textures are beautifully smooth and colours have serious staying power. Perfect for this party season is the limited edition Rosso Vivo lipstick, a vibrant berry colour designed to suit all skin tones. £40; codeeight.com

SevenYays Advent Calendar

(Image credit: sevenyays.com)

Advent calendars have really taken off, with festive countdown boxes dedicated to everything from artisanal gins to speciality coffees. Now you can make your own and not just for Christmas. SevenYays is an ingenious idea that allows you to fill a seven day box full of goodies, counting jewellery, kitchen gadgets, make-up, spa treats, luxury confectionery and much more. Each box is stylishly designed with a bright graphic pattern with seven surprise "windows" that push open with a satisfying "pop". It's way more fun than a stocking and especially great for teenagers. From £21; sevenyays.com

Discothèque candles

(Image credit: discothequefragrances.com)

Didn't get an invite to the Christmas party? Thanks to new candle brand Discothèque, you can make merry at home and be transported back to your favourite nightclub. Inspired by iconic music venues such as Manchester's Haçienda, Manhattan's Mudd Club and Tokyo's Le Baron de Paris, each scented candle is designed to invigorate the senses and conjure up a sense of abandon, all in the spirit of 1970s and 1980s hedonism, though without the hangover. Chez Castel, for example, is named after the legendary Parisian nightspot once frequented by stars such as Brigitte Bardot, Catherine Deneuve, Jack Nicholson and Mick Jagger. It deliciously channels decadence with the aromas of smokey incense, sparky amber and a splash of champagne sharpness. £54; discothequefragrances.com

Chanel Duo Lumière Exclusive Creation

(Image credit: chanel.com)