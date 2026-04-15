Get real personal with these 8 customized gifts. Your people will love the attention.

Stumped on what to gift the person who has everything? A personalized present guarantees they receive a one-of-a-kind present, crafted with them in mind. These eight gift ideas can be tailor-made for anyone, for any occasion.

The Printed Gift custom recipe towel

Keep favorite recipes close at hand in the kitchen (Image credit: The Printed Gift)

Move their grandmother’s famous cookie recipe out of the box and onto a tea towel. The Printed Gift takes scanned handwritten or typewritten recipes, cleans them up to remove any stains and smudges then transfers them to a cotton towel. This is a “meaningful” way to preserve and “celebrate family recipes,” said Southern Living. ($30, The Printed Gift)

From the Library Of book embosser

Book lovers will appreciate having their own embossed stamp (Image credit: PickledStamps on Etsy)

This personalized book embosser will certainly make an impression. Choose from a variety of designs, add their name and poof, they’ll have the “perfect way to mark their books,” said Today. ($31.50, PickledStamps on Etsy)

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Happy Tooned custom portrait

Happy Tooned portraits are handcrafted by talented artists (Image credit: Happy Tooned)

This one’s for the character in your life. Send Happy Tooned a picture of your person, and an illustrator will create a custom portrait of them in the style of an animated series. Options include “The Simpsons,” “Family Guy, “Rick and Morty,” “Bob’s Burgers” and “My Hero Academia.” The artist sends a preview for approval, and you can make as many revisions as you want until it’s perfect. (starting at $40, Happy Tooned)

Mark & Graham Bespoke Embroidered Crest pillow cover

Memorialize an important occasion on this embroidered pillow cover (Image credit: Mark & Graham)

Significant moments should be honored with a timeless gift. Mark & Graham’s bespoke pillow covers can be embroidered with monograms, names and dates, commemorating weddings, birthdays and anniversaries. There are four elegant crests to choose from in six colors. ($69, Mark & Graham)

Nautilus Puzzle customized puzzle

Turn a memorable moment into a puzzle (Image credit: Nautilus)

A customized wooden puzzle might be the missing piece to their game collection. The design process is simple: Upload the image you want on the puzzle, then choose a theme and size (260 or 475 pieces). There are 20 different categories to choose from, like birthday, congratulations and anniversary, and each style has its own shaped pieces to match the theme. (starting at $100, Nautilus Puzzles)

Smithey personalized ironware cookware

Any name or message can go on this skillet (Image credit: Smithey)

Making dinner is more enjoyable when using sturdy pots and pans, and Smithey’s “heirloom-quality” cookware is “undeniably great,” said CNN. Several of the company’s skillets, griddles and Dutch ovens can be personalized with a message or name, adding a special touch to kitchen essentials they’ll be using for “years to come.” (starting at $85, Smithey)

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Songfinch custom song

An original song is sure to go triple platinum in their house (Image credit: SushiSu / Getty Images)

Songfinch’s roster of independent musicians work with you to create a one-of-a-kind song that’s all about the recipient. After choosing a genre and artist, you’ll share with them memories, stories and other details you choose to be part of the lyrics. The final song is uploaded to a page that includes the lyrics and artist information. (starting at $200, Songfinch)

Susan Alexandra custom Devotion locket

They'll want to wear this custom locket every day (Image credit: Susan Alexandra)

Keep their favorite person, pet or item close at heart with this whimsical piece of jewelry. Upload the photo you want on the hand-enameled locket, then choose a background color and chain style (The Bijoux, made with colorful beads and pearls, adds a vibrant touch). An engraved message can also be added to the locket’s back. (starting at $278, Susan Alexandra)