Make her Mother’s Day ever-so-memorable with these ever-so-splendid gifts

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Moms always seem to know exactly what you need. This Mother’s Day, it’s your turn to reciprocate with a present that’s exactly what she needs. There’s a gift for every mom — and the other special women in your life — in this guide. The singular picks including a custom birthstone necklace so she can dazzle, a stylish convertible bag to keep her organized while on the move and a hot pot set for the gracious host.

Brook & York Build Your Own Birthstone Stacking Necklace

Assemble the perfect necklace to represent mom (Image credit: Brook & York)

Keep her family close to her heart. Choose up to six 14k-gold-plated brass charms, representing the birthstones of siblings, parents and other relatives. The stones dangle from a dainty, 18-inch paper-clip chain, and you can mix styles (teardrop, baguette, round and mini round). (starting at $84, Brook & York)

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Candy Letters starter kit

Celebrate every day with Candy Letters charms (Image credit: Candy Letters)

Let your mom get her message across in a fun way. Candy Letters are seasonal charms that snap right onto a letter board, adding a pop of color and whimsy. The starter kit comes with 12 of Candy Letters’ most popular icons, plus 294 white letters, characters and symbols, and a letter board. She can use it to decorate any room in her house and change it up as often as she’d like. ($40, Candy Letters)

Cheerie Lane Pro Popper set

Make movie night at home even better with Cheerie Lane popcorn (Image credit: Cheerie Lane)

If popcorn is her favorite snack, you, um, butter believe she’s going to love Cheerie Lane’s Popcorn Pro Popper Set. The kit comes with a metal speckle bowl, oven mitt and seven-pack of Cheerie Lane’s corncob-shaped popcorn pods (three butter, two sea salt, one rosemary garlic and one dill pickle). Prepare it on the stovetop, and in “less than six minutes,” there will be a pot full of “fluffy, buttery, perfect popcorn,” said The Kitchn. ($45, Cheerie Lane)

Fly by Jing hot pot starter set

Expect regular invitations for hot pot night with mom (Image credit: Fly by Jing)

Everything she needs to have a “killer” hot pot party is in Fly by Jing’s starter set, said Food & Wine. The kit includes the electric hot pot that fits on a tabletop and can feed up to six people and the “fiery” soup base containing ginger, star anise, clove and tingly Sichuan pepper extract. It’s the “gift that keeps on giving.” Expect dinner invitations for “years to come.” ($130, Fly by Jing)

Lekfit Perfect Cryoball

The Perfect Cryoball helps with pain relief and reducing puffiness (Image credit: LEKFIT)

If she can’t go to the spa, bring the spa to her. The Perfect Cryoball is an icy tool that she can pull from the freezer or refrigerator and use on her face and body when she wants to reduce puffiness, boost circulation and relieve tightness and inflammation. The Cryoball comes in a sturdy box, so she can travel with it and experience pain relief on the go. ($60, Lekfit)

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Lenox Spice Village 24-piece spice jar set

It takes a village to fill her spice rack (Image credit: Lenox)

Ready to enliven her life? Lenox’s “iconic” Spice Village set is an adorable addition to any kitchen, with 24 “storybook” containers for all her seasonings, said CNN. The shakers are practical while adding a “whimsical” touch to any decor style. ($299, Lenox)

Luyors Equinox Pro LED mask

Glowing skin is one 10-minute mask session away (Image credit: Luyors)

Up her skincare game with this LED mask that covers the face, neck and chest. The mask offers 656 medical-grade LEDs, four wavelengths and six light modes, all of which can enhance natural collagen and skin suppleness while targeting fine lines and redness. The mask is also lightweight, so she can rest comfortably or freely move around while wearing it. ($445, Luyors)

Luzè strawberry candle warmer lamp

This cute lamp doubles as a candle warmer (Image credit: Luzè)

A sweet addition to any table or desk, this strawberry lamp provides both light and a flameless way to melt candles. The unit’s warming mechanism makes it safer to enjoy candles, and the candles themselves also last longer because they’re not burned through quickly while using the wick. Pair the lamp with one of her favorite scents for a complete set. ($50, Anthropologie)

This foot massager revives tired feet and improves circulation (Image credit: Renpho)

All she has to do is slip her feet into the massager’s chambers, press the power button and then sit back and let the machine get to work. The product delivers a “deep, Shiatsu-style massage,” with three deep-kneading levels and three squeeze intensities, said The Strategist. There’s also the option of soothing heat therapy, up to 131 degrees Fahrenheit. ($150, Amazon)

Swarovski Florere forget-me-not

Swarovski crystal dazzles like no other (Image credit: Swarovski)

Give her a flower that lasts forever. Swarovski’s Florere forget-me-not seriously sparkles, with the blue crystal petals featuring 875 facets to catch all the light. Forget-me-nots symbolize faithfulness and enduring love, making the piece a beautiful reminder of the bond you share. ($149, Swarovski)

VivaTerra ceramic birds wall art

Give her a tangible flight of fancy with these ceramic birds (Image credit: VivaTerra)

This elegant set of ceramic birds adds a graceful touch to any wall. There are five different birds, painted in shades of blue and green with a glossy finish, and each has its own design. She can put her new flock up in a bedroom or living room, or outside in a covered area. ($79, Amazon)

WanderFull HydroBag

She’ll never lose her water bottle again (Image credit: WanderFull)

Staying hydrated has never looked so chic. Made of vegan leather with gold hardware, the lightweight HydroBag can hold a reusable water bottle, plus daily essentials like keys, credit cards and a smartphone. It comes with a long cross-body strap and short chain strap, and is great for days when she’s on the go and wants a hands-free experience. ($84, WanderFull)

Your Reformer prop starter kit and curved weighted bands

Enhance her pilates workouts with helpful props (Image credit: Your Reformer)

Pilates is a great, low-impact way for women of all ages to strengthen their core muscles and increase their flexibility. Whether your mom is a beginner or a pro, YourReformer’s prop starter kit comes with what she needs for a solid session at home or in the studio: hand weights, a pilates ring and a pilates ball. Give her workouts a boost by also buying the curved weighted bands, which add resistance. (Prop starter kit: $59, Your Reformer. Curved weighted bands: $49, Your Reformer)