6 bright homes in Philadelphia
Featuring a sunroom in Chestnut Hill and a downstairs media room in Rittenhouse Square
Chestnut Hill
Set in Philadelphia’s historic garden district, this 1925 four-bedroom house is walking distance from dining and galleries and near the arboretum. The recently restored Colonial Revival has a Federal style staircase and multiple fireplaces; a chef’s kitchen with herringbone-tile floors, an 11-foot island and a walk-in pantry; a freestanding solarium; and living and dining rooms with French doors leading to the backyard.
The yard has a covered patio and a large lawn ringed by mature trees. $2,295,000. Ryan Cortez, Kurfiss Sotheby’s International Realty, (215) 800-6874.
Center City
The Bank Building, an 1857 Italianate structure designed by John M. Gries, is near Independence Hall and the Liberty Bell. This three-bedroom condo, renovated in Neoclassical style, features marble and oak-parquet floors, arched doorways, intricate millwork, gilded crown molding, 11-foot ceilings, sunny windows with Old City views, a gourmet kitchen, and a sumptuous primary suite.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Residents have access to the pool, gym, and housekeeping of the adjacent luxury hotel. $1,995,000. Rich Goldberg, BHHS Fox & Roach Haverford, (610) 574-2222.
Rittenhouse Square
This 1856 home is three blocks from Rittenhouse Square Park. The six-bedroom, five-level house has wrought-iron, carved wood, and stained glass details; a living room with 14-foot ceilings, ornate crown molding and two marble fireplaces; a skylit chef’s kitchen with French doors leading out back; a family room paneled in tiger maple; and a downstairs media room with a wet bar and a powder room tiled with the Mummers Parade.
Off the kitchen is a deck with room for seating and a grill. $5,750,000. Margaux Pelegrin, Compass, (215) 205-2400.
Queen Village
in 1752, this five-bedroom townhome once served as a boardinghouse, then an inn. Now a private residence, it features seven brick fireplaces; a main living space with exposed beams, original wide-plank hardwood floors, and oversize windows; a full kitchen with open shelves; formal and informal dining areas; and a third-floor bedroom with Delaware River views.
An antique barn door opens to a leafy back patio and walled garden. $799,000. Deidre Quinn, Keller Williams Philadelphia, (267) 225-3678.
Midtown Village
The 1918 White Building is surrounded by the shops and restaurants of Washington Square West. This two-bedroom condo has 20-foot-high barrel ceilings, cherrywood floors, exposed-brick walls set with floor-to-ceiling arched windows framing city views; an open-plan, industrial modern kitchen with stainless-steel peninsula and cabinets; a lofted bonus space overlooking the great room; and a full attic with pull-down stairs.
The boutique elevator building includes a gym open to residents. $950,000. Elizabeth Convery, Compass, (215) 495-5040.
East Mount Airy
This brick-and-stone twin from 1938 stands on a corner lot on a tree-lined street one block from a commuter rail and near shops and restaurants. The three-bedroom house features a bamboo-floored kitchen with solid wood cabinets, linking a dining area and a living room with a fireplace and bay window; and a primary bedroom opening to a rooftop lounge over the garage.
The lot includes a deck, patio, established landscaping, and mature trees. $545,000. Neil DiFranco, Elfant Wissahickon–Chestnut Hill, (215) 520-7166.
Continue reading for free
We hope you're enjoying The Week's refreshingly open-minded journalism.
Subscribed to The Week? Register your account with the same email as your subscription.