6 bright homes in Philadelphia

Chestnut Hill

(Image credit: Courtesy image )

Set in Philadelphia’s historic garden district, this 1925 four-bedroom house is walking distance from dining and galleries and near the arboretum. The recently restored Colonial Revival has a Federal style staircase and multiple fireplaces; a chef’s kitchen with herringbone-tile floors, an 11-foot island and a walk-in pantry; a freestanding solarium; and living and dining rooms with French doors leading to the backyard.

(Image credit: Courtesy image )

The yard has a covered patio and a large lawn ringed by mature trees. $2,295,000. Ryan Cortez, Kurfiss Sotheby’s International Realty, (215) 800-6874.

Center City

(Image credit: Courtesy image )

The Bank Building, an 1857 Italianate structure designed by John M. Gries, is near Independence Hall and the Liberty Bell. This three-bedroom condo, renovated in Neoclassical style, features marble and oak-parquet floors, arched doorways, intricate millwork, gilded crown molding, 11-foot ceilings, sunny windows with Old City views, a gourmet kitchen, and a sumptuous primary suite.

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

(Image credit: Courtesy image )

Residents have access to the pool, gym, and housekeeping of the adjacent luxury hotel. $1,995,000. Rich Goldberg, BHHS Fox & Roach Haverford, (610) 574-2222.

Rittenhouse Square

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

This 1856 home is three blocks from Rittenhouse Square Park. The six-bedroom, five-level house has wrought-iron, carved wood, and stained glass details; a living room with 14-foot ceilings, ornate crown molding and two marble fireplaces; a skylit chef’s kitchen with French doors leading out back; a family room paneled in tiger maple; and a downstairs media room with a wet bar and a powder room tiled with the Mummers Parade.

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

Off the kitchen is a deck with room for seating and a grill. $5,750,000. Margaux Pelegrin, Compass, (215) 205-2400.

Queen Village

(Image credit: Courtesy image )

in 1752, this five-bedroom townhome once served as a boardinghouse, then an inn. Now a private residence, it features seven brick fireplaces; a main living space with exposed beams, original wide-plank hardwood floors, and oversize windows; a full kitchen with open shelves; formal and informal dining areas; and a third-floor bedroom with Delaware River views.

(Image credit: Courtesy image )

An antique barn door opens to a leafy back patio and walled garden. $799,000. Deidre Quinn, Keller Williams Philadelphia, (267) 225-3678.

Midtown Village

(Image credit: Courtesy image )

The 1918 White Building is surrounded by the shops and restaurants of Washington Square West. This two-bedroom condo has 20-foot-high barrel ceilings, cherrywood floors, exposed-brick walls set with floor-to-ceiling arched windows framing city views; an open-plan, industrial modern kitchen with stainless-steel peninsula and cabinets; a lofted bonus space overlooking the great room; and a full attic with pull-down stairs.

(Image credit: Courtesy image )

The boutique elevator building includes a gym open to residents. $950,000. Elizabeth Convery, Compass, (215) 495-5040.

East Mount Airy

(Image credit: Courtesy image )

This brick-and-stone twin from 1938 stands on a corner lot on a tree-lined street one block from a commuter rail and near shops and restaurants. The three-bedroom house features a bamboo-floored kitchen with solid wood cabinets, linking a dining area and a living room with a fireplace and bay window; and a primary bedroom opening to a rooftop lounge over the garage.

(Image credit: Courtesy image )

The lot includes a deck, patio, established landscaping, and mature trees. $545,000. Neil DiFranco, Elfant Wissahickon–Chestnut Hill, (215) 520-7166.