6 classic homes in the Tudor style

Sign up to our 10 Things You Need to Know Today newsletter A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to TheWeek. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Bronxville, New York

(Image credit: Dan Milstein Photography)

Terry Manor, a 1935 stone, brick and timber-faced Tudor, was designed by Lewis Bowman. The five-bedroom house has leaded-glass windows, stained-glass insets, a wrought iron staircase, custom cabinetry, smart technology, a living room with Cuban mahogany paneling and carved fireplace, a chef’s kitchen, and a primary suite with black granite soaker tub and sauna.

(Image credit: Dan Milstein Photography)

The landscaped lot in Lawrence Park West includes lawns, a wraparound slate terrace and a saltwater pool. $5,195,000. Susan Kelty Law, Houlihan Lawrence Bronxville, (914) 659-5856.

Portage, Indiana

(Image credit: Courtesy image )

This stone-clad, multi-gabled Tudor was built in 1929. The four-bedroom home features a living room with vaulted wood ceiling and split-stone fireplace and a walk-out lower level with a rec room art studio and den.

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

(Image credit: Courtesy image )

The 1.39-acre lot includes a patio, trees, terraced landscaping and a detached garage topped by a guest suite; it’s surrounded by Indiana Dunes National Park and is three minutes’ drive from Lake Michigan and 40 minutes by train to Chicago. $1,195,000. Ted Lelek, @properties Michigan City/ Luxury Portfolio International, (219) 406-5364.

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

(Image credit: Courtesy image )

Recently renovated, this red-brick Tudor dates to 1931. The six-bedroom home has wood floors, arched doorways, built-ins and multiple fireplaces; a gourmet kitchen; and a sunken living room with a bright, windowed dining area and French doors opening to a private garden courtyard.

(Image credit: Courtesy image )

The lot, which includes a carriage house with bath, is on a tree-lined cul-de-sac in West Shadyside near parks, shopping, and Carnegie Mellon University. $2,450,000. Mollie Hanna Lang, Howard Hanna Real Estate Services/Luxury Portfolio International, (412) 418-6957.

Great Neck, New York

(Image credit: Courtesy image )

The Tudor style of this 1930 seven-bedroom combines pitched roofs, turrets, dormer windows, brickwork, and half-timbering. Inside are coffered and beamed ceilings, a double grand staircase; a paneled dining room; and a lower level with theater, sauna, and gym.

(Image credit: Courtesy image )

The 1-acre University Gardens property is landscaped with lawns, trees, formal plantings and a bluestone patio with a summer kitchen; midtown Manhattan is an hour by train. $5,750,000. Jennifer I Hui Lo, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty, (516) 376-9212.

San Francisco, California

(Image credit: Radiant Photography)

Between 1876 and 1953, Fernando Nelson & Sons built 4,000 affordable houses in San Francisco, creating entire neighborhoods in varying styles. This 1927 five-bedroom Tudor in Mount Davidson Manor has a stucco, timber and brick façade; mullioned windows; sunken living room with glass medallions of castles and lions and an arched fireplace inset; updated galley kitchen; breakfast nook and dining room; and upstairs ocean views.

(Image credit: Radiant Photography)

Out back is a fenced courtyard with a stone patio. $2,650,000. Linda LeBlanc, Compass, (415) 734-7303.

Minneapolis, Minnesota

(Image credit: Courtesy image )

Tucked in beside the stone-clad entry of this 1928 Tudor is a tiny cloistered porch with arched windows. The three-bedroom house also features newly refinished hardwood floors, arched interior doors, a living room with distinctive inset fireplace and French doors to the deck, a formal dining room, and a finished lower level with a family room and half bath.

(Image credit: Courtesy image )

Outside are a leafy fenced backyard with a fire pit and a detached two-car garage; dining and shops are nearby. $475,000. Holly Firehammer, Coldwell Banker Realty, (612) 388-7579.