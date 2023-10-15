6 classic homes in the Tudor style
Featuring a house with a rec room studio in Indiana and a house with a sauna in New York
Bronxville, New York
Terry Manor, a 1935 stone, brick and timber-faced Tudor, was designed by Lewis Bowman. The five-bedroom house has leaded-glass windows, stained-glass insets, a wrought iron staircase, custom cabinetry, smart technology, a living room with Cuban mahogany paneling and carved fireplace, a chef’s kitchen, and a primary suite with black granite soaker tub and sauna.
The landscaped lot in Lawrence Park West includes lawns, a wraparound slate terrace and a saltwater pool. $5,195,000. Susan Kelty Law, Houlihan Lawrence Bronxville, (914) 659-5856.
Portage, Indiana
This stone-clad, multi-gabled Tudor was built in 1929. The four-bedroom home features a living room with vaulted wood ceiling and split-stone fireplace and a walk-out lower level with a rec room art studio and den.
The 1.39-acre lot includes a patio, trees, terraced landscaping and a detached garage topped by a guest suite; it’s surrounded by Indiana Dunes National Park and is three minutes’ drive from Lake Michigan and 40 minutes by train to Chicago. $1,195,000. Ted Lelek, @properties Michigan City/ Luxury Portfolio International, (219) 406-5364.
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Recently renovated, this red-brick Tudor dates to 1931. The six-bedroom home has wood floors, arched doorways, built-ins and multiple fireplaces; a gourmet kitchen; and a sunken living room with a bright, windowed dining area and French doors opening to a private garden courtyard.
The lot, which includes a carriage house with bath, is on a tree-lined cul-de-sac in West Shadyside near parks, shopping, and Carnegie Mellon University. $2,450,000. Mollie Hanna Lang, Howard Hanna Real Estate Services/Luxury Portfolio International, (412) 418-6957.
Great Neck, New York
The Tudor style of this 1930 seven-bedroom combines pitched roofs, turrets, dormer windows, brickwork, and half-timbering. Inside are coffered and beamed ceilings, a double grand staircase; a paneled dining room; and a lower level with theater, sauna, and gym.
The 1-acre University Gardens property is landscaped with lawns, trees, formal plantings and a bluestone patio with a summer kitchen; midtown Manhattan is an hour by train. $5,750,000. Jennifer I Hui Lo, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty, (516) 376-9212.
San Francisco, California
Between 1876 and 1953, Fernando Nelson & Sons built 4,000 affordable houses in San Francisco, creating entire neighborhoods in varying styles. This 1927 five-bedroom Tudor in Mount Davidson Manor has a stucco, timber and brick façade; mullioned windows; sunken living room with glass medallions of castles and lions and an arched fireplace inset; updated galley kitchen; breakfast nook and dining room; and upstairs ocean views.
Out back is a fenced courtyard with a stone patio. $2,650,000. Linda LeBlanc, Compass, (415) 734-7303.
Minneapolis, Minnesota
Tucked in beside the stone-clad entry of this 1928 Tudor is a tiny cloistered porch with arched windows. The three-bedroom house also features newly refinished hardwood floors, arched interior doors, a living room with distinctive inset fireplace and French doors to the deck, a formal dining room, and a finished lower level with a family room and half bath.
Outside are a leafy fenced backyard with a fire pit and a detached two-car garage; dining and shops are nearby. $475,000. Holly Firehammer, Coldwell Banker Realty, (612) 388-7579.
