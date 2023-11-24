6 spacious homes for equestrians

Anacortes, Washington

(Image credit: Courtesy image )

Saratoga Stables, a 17-acre equestrian estate overlooking Similk Bay, includes an indoor riding arena, nine-stall barn, tack room and fenced pastures. The recently renovated five-bedroom house has heated floors, designer fixtures, stone fireplaces, a chef’s kitchen, a lofted living-dining room, and a lower-level recreation room, zinc-and-wood bar, and 600-bottle wine cellar.

(Image credit: Courtesy image )

Outside are garden beds, patios, pergolas, a fire pit, a garage with built-ins, a tiny-house cottage, and woods. $5,300,000. Bryan Loveless, Windermere Real Estate/Luxury Portfolio International, (425) 968-818.

Sylmar, California

(Image credit: Courtesy image )

Rancho Bizarro, 30 minutes from Los Angeles and once owned by Patrick Swayze, comes with an 11-stall horse barn, a lighted outdoor arena and two round pens. The 1948 three-bedroom house features walls of French doors, vaulted beamed ceilings, a glassed-in dining atrium, and a extensive primary suite with fireplace.

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

(Image credit: Courtesy image )

The 4.5-acre lot includes tiled dining spaces, lawns, mature trees, a free-form pool, a cottage, and two ducks, Baby and Johnny. $4,500,000. Juan Longfellow and Louise Leach, DPP | Compass, (213) 344-8090.

Muttontown, New York

(Image credit: Courtesy image )

Felix Domi, a 10.47-acre estate an hour from Manhattan, offers an eight-stall barn with hayloft, turnout paddock, sand ring and jump course. The 1936 nine-bedroom French Eclectic house, built by John Russell Pope, has hand hewn beams, paneled walls, dentil crown molding, five fireplaces, a tiled kitchen with breakfast area, a formal dining room and a sunroom.

(Image credit: Courtesy image )

Outside are lawns, flowers, trees, and topiary, a tournament–grade tennis court, and an in-ground pool. $5,500,000. Christina Porter, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty, (516) 835-5512.

Dawsonville, Georgia

(Image credit: Courtesy image )

About an hour from Atlanta, this 70-acre farm property comes with three horse barns comprising 16 stalls, a tack room, an arena; a round pen; pastures; and access to Dawson Forest riding trails. The 1998 seven-bedroom stone-and-shingle house features a terrace level with a wine cellar, media room with fireplace, built-ins, wet bar, slate-tiled game room, and gym.

(Image credit: Courtesy image )

The grounds include a saltwater pool, workshop, and guest cottage with elevator. $3,850,000. Jenny Doyle, Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International Realty, (404) 840-7354.

Lyme, New Hampshire

(Image credit: Courtesy image )

Hermit Hill Farm’s 700 acres include indoor and outdoor arenas, an 11-stall barn, and paddocks with run-in sheds. Built in 1786, the expanded, updated five-bedroom house has rich historic woodwork and a vaulted, flagstoned great room with stone fireplace, exposed beams and dining nook.

(Image credit: Courtesy image )

Outside are woods, fields, landscaped grounds, a swimming pond, an apple orchard, and biking, hiking and ATV trails; Dartmouth College is 20 minutes away. $5,500,000. David Donegan, Snyder Donegan Real Estate Group, (603) 443-0044.

New River, Arizona

(Image credit: Courtesy image )

This Mission-style one-bedroom home stands on 1.42 acres that include a shaded horse pen, a round pen and a tack room. The 2020 open-plan house features tile floors and oversize windows; a sunny kitchen with stainless appliances, breakfast bar, and dining area; a primary suite with double sinks, walk-in shower, and soaker tub under a window looking out on a nearby peak; and a covered patio for alfresco dining with more mountain views.

(Image credit: Courtesy image )

The desert-landscaped lot is less than an hour from downtown Phoenix. $500,000. Lauren Ballard, Jason Mitchell Real Estate, (480) 432-1289.