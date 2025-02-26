6 breathtaking homes built in the 1980s

Friant, California

(Image credit: Andrew Bramasco)

The Hallowell house was built in 1989 as the main residence on a 700-acre cattle estate. Designed by Gene Zellmer, the Spanish Revival–inspired three-bedroom home features saltillo-tile floors, playful curvilinear shapes, undulating beams, an archway motif, and kiva-like fireplaces.

(Image credit: Andrew Bramasco)

The property, a half hour from downtown Fresno, includes a second house with four bedrooms, a two-bedroom cottage, a barn, a chicken coop, horse/cattle pens, a garden, an infinity pool, mature oaks, a creek, and lake and hillside views. $5,620,000. Sarah Hedrick, Realty Concepts, (559) 681-2111.

Pound Ridge, New York

(Image credit: Daniel Milstein)

This 1980 three-bedroom home has been gut-renovated and custom finished. The house has wood and radiant-heated tile floors; custom millwork; oversize steel windows; two floor-to-ceiling marble-slab fireplaces, in the primary bedroom and in the double-height, vaulted living room; a black-marble chef's kitchen; and a 60-foot heated indoor lap pool with sauna.

(Image credit: Daniel Milstein)

On the 2.97-acre property are a Japanese garden, sculpture terrace, and stone bridge over a stream; town is minutes away and Manhattan about an hour. $7,500,000. Melissa Marcogliese, Compass, (914) 330-2922.

Saint Petersburg, Florida

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

Designed by Carl Abbott as a beach house, this 1989 three-bedroom in Tierra Verde showcases modernist angles and floor-to-ceiling windows framing Gulf of Mexico views. The main living space features white-oak floors, cement posts, a fireplace, floating stairs to a loft, a chef's kitchen, and a dining area.

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

Outside are a rooftop hot tub, pool, deck, garden landscaping, and guest quarters with gym; downtown is a short drive. $4,995,000. Liz Heinkel, Smith & Associates Real Estate/Luxury Portfolio International, (727) 239-5623.

Queenstown, Maryland

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

The windows of this 1982 Frank Lloyd Wright–inspired home stand floor-to-ceiling and slope down its angled roof. The updated five-bedroom house has wood-clad interiors, a stone fireplace wall, a sunken living room, a gourmet kitchen, an elevator, and a screened sun-room.

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

The 5-acre property, 20 minutes' drive from the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, sits on a peninsula along the Wye River and includes 450 feet of water frontage, a pool, a pool house, and a four-bedroom guesthouse. $3,995,000. Brad Kappel, TTR Sotheby's International Realty, (410) 279-9476.

Carefree, Arizona

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

Taliesin professor Michael P. Johnson designed this 1980 home and its 2019 renovation. The four-bedroom circular house, elevated on stone and cement pillars, combines an organic aesthetic with oversize windows framing desert and mountain views; rooms include a chef's kitchen with original cabinets flowing into a wood-beamed living room with a semicircular fireplace.

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

Outside are native flora, a pool, a firepit, a cantilevered teak patio with a kitchen, and a two-bedroom guesthouse. $3,250,000. Dan Wolski, Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty, (480) 488-5718.

Albuquerque, New Mexico

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

This Territorial Revival–style three-bedroom was built in 1989. The updated house features an eat-in kitchen with Southwestern art tiles, open shelving, breakfast nook, and an arched door leading to a living room with beamed ceilings, bamboo floors, fireplace with gas insert, and French doors to a formal dining room.

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

The corner lot in Cherry Hills, 15 minutes from downtown, includes a covered patio, xeriscaped front and side yards, and a walled backyard. $550,000. Lynn Martinez, Coldwell Banker Legacy, (505) 263-6369.