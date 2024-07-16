6 charming homes in saltbox style
Featuring an outdoor shower in Massachusetts and antique stone walls in New York
Warren, Connecticut
The Marsh-Whitlock House, built in 1738, is Warren's oldest recorded home. The four-bedroom house has hand-hewn beams, painted wide-plank floors, four fireplaces including a cooking fireplace with a beehive oven, a paneled living room, an updated kitchen opening to a vaulted, skylit dining room, and a screened back porch.
The 28-acre property in Litchfield Hills has a firepit, a sauna overlooking a pond, a stone patio with a pergola, gardens, a fruit orchard, and a multi-use barn. $1,795,000. Steve Pener, William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty, (203) 470-0393.
Hamilton, Massachusetts
This 1710 Colonial saltbox was disassembled and rebuilt on Carey's Hill knoll in the 1940s. The four-bedroom house features the original pine floors, six fireplaces, exposed beams, built-ins, a great room with 15-foot ceilings and a bay window, a south-facing sunroom, three en suite bedrooms, and a "keeping room" off a patio.
Outside are 3.75 wooded acres with stone walls, lawns, shrubs, a grand entrance driveway, and a three-car garage; Mingo Beach is a 12-minute drive. $2,495,000. John Farrell, Coldwell Banker Realty, (978) 578-5203.
Roxbury, Connecticut
This four-bedroom modern saltbox was built in 2021 from handmade waterstruck brick. Details include crown molding, handmade copper lighting, and a custom staircase; rooms include an open gourmet kitchen with cherry and butternut cabinets and a wood-fired pizza oven, a formal living room with fireplace, a study, and a primary suite with two walk-in closets.
The 4.1-acre wooded lot, on a quiet road next to a land trust, features an antique-granite patio and two post-and-beam garage barns. $1,795,000. Maria Taylor, Klemm Real Estate, (203) 578-0397.
Nantucket, Massachusetts
Locally nicknamed A Slice of Orange, this center-chimney, cedar-shingled saltbox dates to 1790. The two-bedroom home has pine and oak flooring, pocket doors, a country kitchen, and a dining room with Wiggins and Paulsen murals; modern amenities include air-conditioning, updated appliances, and an outdoor shower.
The peaceful lot in a one-way street has a brick patio, an irrigated garden, and a one-bedroom guest studio; shops, dining, and the beach are steps away. $2,795,000. Geoffrey Morrell, William Raveis Nantucket, (508) 221-5659.
East Chatham, New York
Parke Homestead is a 1796 cedar-clad saltbox in the Taconic Hills, two and a half hours from Manhattan. The four-bedroom home features historic details, a skylit chef's kitchen, a breakfast room with views, a library, and a primary suite with a fireplace.
The 8.6-acre property includes 150-year-old sugar maples, antique stone walls, a chicken coop, a 45-foot saltwater pool, a creek, and a barn made into a second home, also with a gourmet kitchen and primary suite. $2,995,000. Annabel Taylor, Four Seasons Sotheby's International Realty, (518) 763-5020.
Berlin, Connecticut
The Ezekiel Kelsey House, a center-chimney saltbox, was built circa 1750. The three-bedroom home retains its wide-plank floors, raised paneling, and original front and back staircases and corner cupboard; rooms include formal parlors, a dining room with a fireplace, and an updated kitchen with antique details.
On the 3.96-acre wooded property are a stone patio, perennial gardens, a birdhouse garden, a brook, a bocce court, and an 18th-century barn with garage and greenhouse; the amenities of Hartford are 20 minutes' drive. $499,900. Barbara E. Coyle, William Raveis Real Estate/Luxury Portfolio International, (860) 685-1670.
