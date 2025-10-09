6 eye-catching rounded homes

Weaverville, North Carolina

Azura Gardens is a 2022 monolithic dome home in the Blue Ridge Mountains about 20 minutes from downtown Asheville. The Moroccan-inspired two-bedroom has arched doors and windows, intricate woodwork, and a kitchen with Turkish lantern pendants, high-end white appliances, and a live-edge topped island.

Sharing the property’s more than 28 acres are a patio, two guest cottages, pollinator gardens, a year-round creek, wells, springs, and trails. $3,980,000. Dylan Glasgow, Looking Glass Realty, (828) 713-3155.

New Marlborough, Massachusetts

This curvaceous, contemporary shingle-style 1989 home with turrets and arched windows is on almost 14 wooded acres in the Berkshires. The four-story, four-bedroom home includes an open kitchen with a Tulikivi stove, a sunroom, an atrium, a bricked lounge space, and a large indoor pool with skylights.

Outside are a river with a bridge, yards, decks, and terraces. Great Barrington is about a 20-minute drive. $1,895,000. Fin Hanley, Compass, (914) 471-3750.

Kalamazoo, Michigan

On 5 acres about 15 minutes from downtown, this connected group of monolithic domes topped by copper-toned steel was built in 1977 by Dr. Luther Bruce, an orthodontist. The seven-orb three-bedroom home has arched windows and high ceilings, a contemporary kitchen, two living rooms, and a central spiral staircase topped by a skylight.

The property features a deck, a stone patio overlooking a pond, and an attached two-car garage. $1,900,000. Fred Taber, Chuck Jaqua Realtors, (269) 806-6829.

Kilauea, Hawaii

A cluster of nine octagonal structures comprises this Balinese-style estate on Kauai’s northeast coast, a short walk to Larsen’s Beach. The 2016 home’s five bedrooms are spread across the pods, connected by a covered breezeway and anchored by a kitchen, living room, and dining room with carved woodwork, decorative tile, French doors, sliders, and ocean views.

The nearly 3-acre property has a botanical garden, fruit orchard, and yoga studio. $6,750,000. Neal Norman, Hawai’i Life, (808) 651-1777.

Nampa, Idaho

Built in 1975, this concrete, mid-century modern four-bedroom in eastern Idaho features several curving walls and a partially spiraled green roof, as well as a round library with a domed skylight. The 3,200-plus-square-foot home has cedar-lined ceilings, a glass-walled living room, and curled balconies. Surrounded by farmland, the property includes a stock pond, raised garden beds, and a raspberry field.

Boise is about 45 minutes away. $1,000,000. Wendi Bandurraga, Group One Sotheby’s International Realty, (208) 871-8558.

Elk River, Minnesota

This renovated 1984 geodesic dome home is on 5 wooded acres about 45 minutes north of Minneapolis. The three-bedroom’s triangulated walls are lined with light wood, its ceilings have skylights, and floating wood stairs ascend to a loft over the main area.

Downstairs are bedrooms and a second living room, and a screened porch overlooks a yard and mature trees. $550,000. Cherise Crofoot and Jason Zoellner, Edina Realty/Luxury Portfolio International, (612) 900-6626.