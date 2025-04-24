6 peaceful homes in farm country
Featuring a two-story solarium in California and a three-season screened porch in Wisconsin
Pescadero, California
Architect Jerry Winges designed this 2008 contemporary industrial six-bedroom in a coastal Northern California town known for its organic farming. A curving roofline tops a vaulted open living area with concrete floors, lofts, and walls of steel-framed glass facing the ocean.
The two-story solarium has a pool, and outside are an orchard, a chicken coop, barn, and attached garage. San Francisco is about an hour away. $7,980,000. Eva Chen, Compass, (415) 971-5171.
Kingston, New York
In the heart of Hudson Valley farmland two hours from Manhattan, the Willows Farmhouse is on 13.8 acres with views of the Catskill Mountains. The eight-bedroom limestone manor, built in 1861, includes marble mantels, original flooring, tiered crown molding, and a country kitchen with a Fisher & Paykel range.
The estate has a pool, barrel sauna, and an event-ready barn, plus a stable, orchard, and vineyard. $4,399,000. Shane Menaker, Hudson Modern, (305) 904-7536.
Florence, Montana
Built in 2021, this Scandinavian modern home on more than 20 acres is in an agriculturally diverse area 30 minutes south of Missoula. The single-story three-bedroom has heated concrete floors, a kitchen with black quartz counters, and tall windows framing mountain views.
The lot includes a new garage and shop, fields with farming potential, creek frontage, and access to trails and wildlife. $1,599,000. Hannah Shelley, PureWest/Christie's International Real Estate, (406) 270-0794.
Oconomowoc, Wisconsin
Located in a crop-rich area with a popular farmers market, this Dodge County home is on more than 270 acres, 40 minutes outside Milwaukee. Fitzhugh Scott designed the main 1953 mid-century modern four-bedroom, which has two fireplaces, a vintage kitchen, floor-to-ceiling windows looking over prairie and farmable land, and a three-season screened porch.
Outside are rolling pastures, mature trees, a farmhouse, and a barn. $3,495,000. Paul Handle, Mahler Sotheby's International Realty, (414) 202-6200.
Corinth, Vermont
This renovated 1812 farmstead on 164 acres is near family-run orchards and dairy, sheep, vegetable, and maple farms. The four-bedroom features a kitchen with a soapstone farmhouse sink, hand-hewn beams, and original heart pine floors, and a formal dining room with a fireplace.
About an hour from Montpelier, the property spans woods and grassland, and offers views of the White and Green Mountains. $1,679,000. Wade Weathers, Landvest, (802) 238-6362.
Blue Ridge, Georgia
Close to vineyards and the largest orchard in the South, Treetop Getaway is a 1990 two-bedroom modern rustic lodge on Cherry Log Mountain. A floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace anchors an open-plan living space with wood ceilings, shiplap walls, and an updated kitchen.
The primary bedroom opens to a porch, and the large deck includes a hot tub overlooking the wooded 1-acre lot. $475,000. Emily Gray, Mountain Sotheby's International Realty, (706) 851-5714.
