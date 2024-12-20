Properties of the week: characterful country retreats
Featuring homes in Devon, Yorkshire and Somerset
Gloucestershire: The Steps, Moreton-in-Marsh
Impressive 18th century Palladian house in the Evenlode Valley. 6 beds, 4 baths, kitchen, 3 receps, garden, parking. £2.25m; Knight Frank
Bedfordshire: Hillside, Pavenham
Elegant Grade II 16th century limestone house. 5 beds, 3 baths, 4 receps, annexe, swimming pool, garden, parking. £1.5m; Fitzjohn Estates
Somerset: Bramble Barn, Priston
Handsome house in a historic village. 4 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 2 receps, garden, parking. OIEO £950,000; Knight Frank
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Northumberland: Tower House, Corbridge
A picturesque house and commercial unit built in 1879. 3 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, recep, parking. OIEO £600,000; Finest Properties
Devon: The Quillett, South Milton, Kingsbridge
This picturesque thatched cottage is in an attractive village just a five-minute drive from the beach. 2 beds, family bath, kitchen, recep, garden, parking. £425,000; Marchand Petit
Yorkshire: Rose House, Nawton
An 18th century country house surrounded by elegantly laid out mature gardens. 5 beds, 3 baths, kitchen, 4 receps, garden, outbuildings, parking. OIEO £1.25m; Blenkin & Co
Warwickshire: Thatch Cottage, Ilmington
A charming Grade II cottage by the village green. 3 beds, family bath, kitchen, recep, garden, parking. £850,000; Hayman-Joyce
-
