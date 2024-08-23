Properties of the week: flats in historic buildings
Featuring homes in Hampshire, Dorset and Cornwall
Hampshire: Newlands Manor, Everton
The centrepiece of a spectacular late 18th century “Strawberry Hill” gothic estate. The property comprises the southerly elevation, with fine views and a private garden of 3.5 acres. Main suite, 7 further beds (2 en suite), 2 baths, kitchen/dining room, 4 receps, games room, cinema room, pool, garden, parking. £2.85m; John D. Wood
Lancashire: Thurland Castle, Tunstall
Part of an impressive 11th century castle once home to Sir Thomas Tunstall, knighted at Agincourt. Main suite, 3 further beds (1 en suite), family bath, kitchen/ breakfast room, 4 receps, study, garden, tennis court, parking. £1m; Savills
West Sussex: Bury House, The Street, Bury
A second-floor flat in a Grade II property within the South Downs National Park. Main suite, 1 further bed, shower, kitchen, recep, garden, parking. OIEO £550,000; Henry Adams
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Gloucestershire: Sherborne House, Sherborne
A flat in this handsome Grade II Georgian building set in 12 acres. 3 suites, kitchen, recep, gym, swimming pool, parking. £1.25m; Hayman-Joyce
Scottish Borders: Broughton Place, Broughton
A spacious flat in a commanding country house designed by Sir Basil Spence in the style of a traditional Scottish baronial tower house. The property enjoys panoramic views over the Biggar valley, towards Tweedsmuir and Broad Law. Main suite, 3 further beds, 2 baths, kitchen/dining room, 2 receps, garden, parking. OIEO £485,000; Rettie
Dorset: Holnest Park House, Sherborne
Situated within the central portion of an enchanting Georgian country house built in 1768. 4 beds, 3 baths, kitchen, 2 receps, garden, parking. £995,000; Symonds & Sampson
East Lothian: Bankton House West, Tranent
A duplex flat within a charming late-17th century house, which has been meticulously restored. Main suite, 3 further beds, family bath, kitchen, recep, garden, parking. OIEO £325,000; Rettie
Cornwall: Glynn Hall, Glynn
The major part of an elegant Grade II palladian mansion with glorious views. The property boasts a grand galleried hall and landscaped gardens. Main suite, 3 further beds, family bath, kitchen, 3 receps, garden, parking. £1.3m; Stags
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Caroline Lucas picks her favourite books
The former Green Party leader chooses works by Suzanne Simard, Kathryn Mannix and more
By The Week UK Published
-
Lowry and the Sea: 'intriguing' show explores 'enigmatic' seascapes
'Immaculately curated' exhibition features a series of paintings, pastels and drawings that show another side to the artist
By The Week UK Published
-
The week's best photos
In Pictures A slippery climb, hungry orangutans, and more
By Anahi Valenzuela, The Week US Published
-
Caroline Lucas picks her favourite books
The former Green Party leader chooses works by Suzanne Simard, Kathryn Mannix and more
By The Week UK Published
-
Lowry and the Sea: 'intriguing' show explores 'enigmatic' seascapes
'Immaculately curated' exhibition features a series of paintings, pastels and drawings that show another side to the artist
By The Week UK Published
-
Hollywoodgate: a 'raw and uncompromising' documentary
'Fly-on-the-wall' film explores the Taliban's first year in power after US troops left Afghanistan in 2021
By The Week UK Published
-
7 fitness items you can easily pack for travel workouts
The Week Recommends Don't sweat it. All of this gear is carry-on friendly.
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
Discover Etna’s rich history and gastronomic delights
The Week Recommends Europe's most active volcano has inspired Sicily's food, art and wine
By Xandie Nutting Published
-
Home Is Where We Start by Susanna Crossman: a 'delicate and wise' abuse memoir
The Week Recommends Crossman revisits her painful childhood in this 'disturbing and moving' memoir
By The Week UK Published
-
Money Talks: Art, Society and Power – a 'fascinating' show
The Week Recommends Ashmolean exhibition cashes in on the lure of money with a dress stitched with banknotes and Banksy's iconic 'Di-Faced Tenner'
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
6 bustling outdoor markets ripe for exploration
The Week Recommends These lively markets offer shopping with a side of culture
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published