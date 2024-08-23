Properties of the week: flats in historic buildings

Hampshire: Newlands Manor, Everton

The centrepiece of a spectacular late 18th century “Strawberry Hill” gothic estate. The property comprises the southerly elevation, with fine views and a private garden of 3.5 acres. Main suite, 7 further beds (2 en suite), 2 baths, kitchen/dining room, 4 receps, games room, cinema room, pool, garden, parking. £2.85m; John D. Wood

Lancashire: Thurland Castle, Tunstall

Part of an impressive 11th century castle once home to Sir Thomas Tunstall, knighted at Agincourt. Main suite, 3 further beds (1 en suite), family bath, kitchen/ breakfast room, 4 receps, study, garden, tennis court, parking. £1m; Savills

West Sussex: Bury House, The Street, Bury

A second-floor flat in a Grade II property within the South Downs National Park. Main suite, 1 further bed, shower, kitchen, recep, garden, parking. OIEO £550,000; Henry Adams

Gloucestershire: Sherborne House, Sherborne

A flat in this handsome Grade II Georgian building set in 12 acres. 3 suites, kitchen, recep, gym, swimming pool, parking. £1.25m; Hayman-Joyce

Scottish Borders: Broughton Place, Broughton

A spacious flat in a commanding country house designed by Sir Basil Spence in the style of a traditional Scottish baronial tower house. The property enjoys panoramic views over the Biggar valley, towards Tweedsmuir and Broad Law. Main suite, 3 further beds, 2 baths, kitchen/dining room, 2 receps, garden, parking. OIEO £485,000; Rettie

Dorset: Holnest Park House, Sherborne

Situated within the central portion of an enchanting Georgian country house built in 1768. 4 beds, 3 baths, kitchen, 2 receps, garden, parking. £995,000; Symonds & Sampson

East Lothian: Bankton House West, Tranent

A duplex flat within a charming late-17th century house, which has been meticulously restored. Main suite, 3 further beds, family bath, kitchen, recep, garden, parking. OIEO £325,000; Rettie

Cornwall: Glynn Hall, Glynn

The major part of an elegant Grade II palladian mansion with glorious views. The property boasts a grand galleried hall and landscaped gardens. Main suite, 3 further beds, family bath, kitchen, 3 receps, garden, parking. £1.3m; Stags