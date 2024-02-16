Properties of the week: Houses in romantic settings

Including homes in Cumbria, Cornwall and Suffolk

Jump to category:
By The Week Staff
published

Sign up to the Arts & Life newsletter for reviews and recommendations 

Cumbria: Millwood Manor

Millwood Manor


(Image credit: Finest Properties)

A substantial wing of this High Victorian gothic manor, built in 1860, and close to Furness Abbey and the Cistercian Way. The property sits in approximately two acres of landscaped gardens and mature woodland. Main suite, 3 further beds, family bath, shower, kitchen, dining room, 2 further receps, parking. OIEO £700,000; Finest Properties

Cornwall: Rose Cottage, Heligan

Heligan property

(Image credit: Savills)

Quintessential stone and slate Cornish cottage bordering the Lost Gardens of Heligan. Main suite, 2 further beds, family bath, kitchen/dining room, recep, snug, studio, garden, shepherd’s hut,garage. £1m; Savills

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up

Northumberald: The Beaches

The Beaches property

(Image credit: Finest Properties)

Sitting on heritage coastline, this modern property boasts sweeping sea views. 3 beds (all en suite), open-plan kitchen/dining/living room, recep, garden. £595,000; Finest Properties

Devon: Churchstow

Churchstow property

(Image credit: Marchand Petit)

A delightful and well-maintained Grade II thatched cottage in a picturesque and tranquil village setting. 3 beds, family bath, shower, kitchen, open-plan dining/living room, garden, summer house. £475,000; Marchand Petit

Cumbria: Kemlyn

Kemlyn property

(Image credit: Finest Properties)

A charming, traditional Lake District cottage with views over Caldbeck cricket field and beyond. 2 suites, 2 further beds, family bath, kitchen, recep, garden, parking. OIEO £450,000; Finest Properties

Argyll: Craig Dhu

Craig Dhu property

(Image credit: Savills)

An early-Victorian villa with views over Loch Fyne to the Cowal hills. 6 suites, 1 further bed, family bath, kitchen, 4 receps, garden, parking. OIEO £675,000; Savills

Suffolk: Church House

bury property

(Image credit: Savills)

A handsome Georgian brick and flint house. 5 beds, 3 baths, kitchen/ breakfast room, 2 receps, study, garden, parking. £1.15m; Savills

Cumbria: Eden Bank

Eden Bank properties

(Image credit: Finest Properties)

This Georgian property is set in around two acres. 2 suites, 4 further beds, family bath, shower, kitchen/dining room, 2 receps, study, garden. OIEO £1.5m; Finest Properties

Norfolk: Mill House

Mill House property

(Image credit: Durrants)

Set in a lush mature garden, this classic brick and flint house includes a converted water mill. 4 beds, family bath, kitchen, 3 receps, sun room, swimming pool, summer house, orangery, studio, garden, parking. £775,000; Durrants

Explore More
The Wish List Culture From The Magazine Properties
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us