Properties of the week: Houses in romantic settings

Cumbria: Millwood Manor
A substantial wing of this High Victorian gothic manor, built in 1860, and close to Furness Abbey and the Cistercian Way. The property sits in approximately two acres of landscaped gardens and mature woodland. Main suite, 3 further beds, family bath, shower, kitchen, dining room, 2 further receps, parking. OIEO £700,000; Finest Properties
Cornwall: Rose Cottage, Heligan
Quintessential stone and slate Cornish cottage bordering the Lost Gardens of Heligan. Main suite, 2 further beds, family bath, kitchen/dining room, recep, snug, studio, garden, shepherd’s hut,garage. £1m; Savills
Northumberald: The Beaches
Sitting on heritage coastline, this modern property boasts sweeping sea views. 3 beds (all en suite), open-plan kitchen/dining/living room, recep, garden. £595,000; Finest Properties
Devon: Churchstow
A delightful and well-maintained Grade II thatched cottage in a picturesque and tranquil village setting. 3 beds, family bath, shower, kitchen, open-plan dining/living room, garden, summer house. £475,000; Marchand Petit
Cumbria: Kemlyn
A charming, traditional Lake District cottage with views over Caldbeck cricket field and beyond. 2 suites, 2 further beds, family bath, kitchen, recep, garden, parking. OIEO £450,000; Finest Properties
Argyll: Craig Dhu
An early-Victorian villa with views over Loch Fyne to the Cowal hills. 6 suites, 1 further bed, family bath, kitchen, 4 receps, garden, parking. OIEO £675,000; Savills
Suffolk: Church House
A handsome Georgian brick and flint house. 5 beds, 3 baths, kitchen/ breakfast room, 2 receps, study, garden, parking. £1.15m; Savills
Cumbria: Eden Bank
This Georgian property is set in around two acres. 2 suites, 4 further beds, family bath, shower, kitchen/dining room, 2 receps, study, garden. OIEO £1.5m; Finest Properties
Norfolk: Mill House
Set in a lush mature garden, this classic brick and flint house includes a converted water mill. 4 beds, family bath, kitchen, 3 receps, sun room, swimming pool, summer house, orangery, studio, garden, parking. £775,000; Durrants
