Properties of the week: Houses in romantic settings

Cumbria: Millwood Manor



(Image credit: Finest Properties)

A substantial wing of this High Victorian gothic manor, built in 1860, and close to Furness Abbey and the Cistercian Way. The property sits in approximately two acres of landscaped gardens and mature woodland. Main suite, 3 further beds, family bath, shower, kitchen, dining room, 2 further receps, parking. OIEO £700,000; Finest Properties

Cornwall: Rose Cottage, Heligan

(Image credit: Savills)

Quintessential stone and slate Cornish cottage bordering the Lost Gardens of Heligan. Main suite, 2 further beds, family bath, kitchen/dining room, recep, snug, studio, garden, shepherd’s hut,garage. £1m; Savills

Northumberald: The Beaches

(Image credit: Finest Properties)

Sitting on heritage coastline, this modern property boasts sweeping sea views. 3 beds (all en suite), open-plan kitchen/dining/living room, recep, garden. £595,000; Finest Properties

Devon: Churchstow

(Image credit: Marchand Petit)

A delightful and well-maintained Grade II thatched cottage in a picturesque and tranquil village setting. 3 beds, family bath, shower, kitchen, open-plan dining/living room, garden, summer house. £475,000; Marchand Petit

Cumbria: Kemlyn

(Image credit: Finest Properties)

A charming, traditional Lake District cottage with views over Caldbeck cricket field and beyond. 2 suites, 2 further beds, family bath, kitchen, recep, garden, parking. OIEO £450,000; Finest Properties

Argyll: Craig Dhu

(Image credit: Savills)

An early-Victorian villa with views over Loch Fyne to the Cowal hills. 6 suites, 1 further bed, family bath, kitchen, 4 receps, garden, parking. OIEO £675,000; Savills

Suffolk: Church House

(Image credit: Savills)

A handsome Georgian brick and flint house. 5 beds, 3 baths, kitchen/ breakfast room, 2 receps, study, garden, parking. £1.15m; Savills

Cumbria: Eden Bank

(Image credit: Finest Properties)

This Georgian property is set in around two acres. 2 suites, 4 further beds, family bath, shower, kitchen/dining room, 2 receps, study, garden. OIEO £1.5m; Finest Properties

Norfolk: Mill House

(Image credit: Durrants)

Set in a lush mature garden, this classic brick and flint house includes a converted water mill. 4 beds, family bath, kitchen, 3 receps, sun room, swimming pool, summer house, orangery, studio, garden, parking. £775,000; Durrants