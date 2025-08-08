Properties of the week: houses in university towns
Featuring homes in Cambridge, Bristol and Exeter
Bristol: Dowry Square, Hotwells
An elegant flat in a Georgian building on one of Bristol’s oldest squares, close to the university. The property – which dates back to 1721 – boasts large sash windows and overlooks a garden square tended by the residents’ association. 1 bed, family bath, kitchen, living/dining room. £325,000; Boardwalk Property.
St Andrews: Abbey Street
In the heart of St Andrews, and minutes from the town centre and the university, this immaculately presented second- floor flat is a short walk from the Old Course, the harbour and East Sands Beach. 2 beds, family bath, open-plan kitchen/living/ dining room, balcony, shared courtyard, parking. OIEO £475,000; Rettie.
Exeter: Regents Park
Characterful Georgian townhouse (yellow building), with a self-contained garden flat, close to the city centre and the university. 5 beds, family bath, shower, kitchen, 3 receps, 2-bed flat, garden, garage. OIEO £1m; Savills.
Newcastle: King Street
A spacious flat in the city centre (pictured centre left), ten minutes from the university. It has impressive views down to the River Tyne. 2 beds, family bath, kitchen, recep/dining. £235,000; Bridgfords.
London: Cosmo Place, Bloomsbury WC1
This handsome flat is on a picturesque pedestrianised street just a short stroll from the UCL campus, Russell Square and Lamb’s Conduit Street. Main suite, open-plan kitchen/living/dining room, balcony. £525,000; Dexters.
Cambridge: Eden Street
Charming Grade II Georgian cottage in a Conservation Area less than half a mile from the city centre. 2 beds, family bath, kitchen/breakfast room, living/dining room, garden, driveway parking. £635,000; Redmayne Arnold & Harris.
Plymouth: The Hoe, Lockyer Street
An impressive house (pictured to the left of the yellow building) overlooking Plymouth Sound and within walking distance of the university. 5 beds (1 en suite), family bath, shower, kitchen/dining room, 2 receps, 1-bed annexe, garden, garage. £975,000; Marchand Petit.
Bath: Sydney Place
Beautifully refurbished second-floor flat in a Grade I building designed by the architect John Pinch The Elder. It’s a short bus or cycle ride to Bath University campus. Main suite, 1 further bed, family bath, kitchen/dining room, recep. £1.1m; Savills.
