Properties of the week: houses with church connections

Featuring a property converted from a 12th-century Benedictine nunnery across four acres of land

Jump to category:
By The Week UK
published

Sign up to the Arts & Life newsletter for reviews and recommendations 

Nottinghamshire: Church Walk, Newark-on-Trent

Exterior of Nottinghamshire townhouse adjacent to gothic church


(Image credit: Inigo)

This elegant Georgian townhouse is situated on the green adjacent to St Mary Magdalene Church, an imposing gothic building (the tallest structure in the town) that dates back to 1180. 4 beds, family bath, shower, kitchen, dining room, 1 further recep, converted former wash house, garden. £500,000; Inigo 

Somerset: St Mary Magdalen, Lower Writhlington

Exterior of church converted into 3 bed/1.5 bath property

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

A beautifully converted church built in 1874. Original features include a stone porch, stained-glass windows and a vaulted ceiling. 2 beds, family bath, shower, kitchen/dining room, recep, library, 1-bed annexe, garden. £995,000; Knight Frank 

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up

Shropshire: Church Farm, Ditton Priors

Rear aspect of a stone property dating back to 1578

(Image credit: Savills)

This historic property dates back to 1578 and features a Shropshire scroll painting. 4 beds, 2 baths, shower, kitchen, 2 receps, office, gym/studio, garden, parking. £695,000; Savills 

Somerset: The Old Vicarage, Henstridge

18th century stone house with plentiful vegetation surrounding

(Image credit: Savills)

Handsome 18th century house full of period features. 7 beds, 3 baths, shower, kitchen, 4 receps, swimming pool, garden, workshop, garage. £1.85m; Savills

Somerset: Barrow Court, Barrow Gurney

12th-century Benedictine nunnery surrounded by well-curated topiary

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

Originally built as a Benedictine nunnery in the 12th century, this impressive country house – the principal part of which is for sale – is set in approx. 4 acres of landscaped grounds. 8 beds, 4 baths, 2 kitchens, 6 receps, self-contained 1-bed flat, parking. £2.75m; Knight Frank

Somerset: The Old Rectory, The Batch, Butcombe

Former rectory made of stone with red roof over main building and grey roof over annex

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

A former rectory dating back to the 1600s and overlooking the Mendip Hills. 6 beds, 2 baths, kitchen/ breakfast room, study, 3 receps, self-contained 1-bed cottage, garden, parking. £1.55m; Knight Frank

Dorset: Church Villa, East Morden

Regency house with white facade and brown roof

(Image credit: Savills)

Regency house believed to have been built c.1830 by Joseph Seller, who also designed the village church. 4 beds, family bath, shower, kitchen/breakfast room, 3 receps, study, garden room, studio, garden, garage. £1.1m; Savills

Devon: Chapel Cottage, Middle Marwood, Barnstaple

Former Methodist chapel and attached cottage, both with white facades and grey shingled roofs

(Image credit: Stags Estate Agents)

A tastefully converted Grade II former Methodist chapel that incorporates the adjoining cottage. 3 beds, family bath, shower, kitchen/breakfast room, recep, garden room, studio, garden. £479,950; Stags

Explore More
The Wish List Culture From The Magazine Properties
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us