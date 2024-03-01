Properties of the week: houses with church connections

Sign up to the Arts & Life newsletter for reviews and recommendations

Nottinghamshire: Church Walk, Newark-on-Trent



(Image credit: Inigo)

This elegant Georgian townhouse is situated on the green adjacent to St Mary Magdalene Church, an imposing gothic building (the tallest structure in the town) that dates back to 1180. 4 beds, family bath, shower, kitchen, dining room, 1 further recep, converted former wash house, garden. £500,000; Inigo

Somerset: St Mary Magdalen, Lower Writhlington

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

A beautifully converted church built in 1874. Original features include a stone porch, stained-glass windows and a vaulted ceiling. 2 beds, family bath, shower, kitchen/dining room, recep, library, 1-bed annexe, garden. £995,000; Knight Frank

Shropshire: Church Farm, Ditton Priors

(Image credit: Savills)

This historic property dates back to 1578 and features a Shropshire scroll painting. 4 beds, 2 baths, shower, kitchen, 2 receps, office, gym/studio, garden, parking. £695,000; Savills

Somerset: The Old Vicarage, Henstridge

(Image credit: Savills)

Handsome 18th century house full of period features. 7 beds, 3 baths, shower, kitchen, 4 receps, swimming pool, garden, workshop, garage. £1.85m; Savills

Somerset: Barrow Court, Barrow Gurney

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

Originally built as a Benedictine nunnery in the 12th century, this impressive country house – the principal part of which is for sale – is set in approx. 4 acres of landscaped grounds. 8 beds, 4 baths, 2 kitchens, 6 receps, self-contained 1-bed flat, parking. £2.75m; Knight Frank

Somerset: The Old Rectory, The Batch, Butcombe

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

A former rectory dating back to the 1600s and overlooking the Mendip Hills. 6 beds, 2 baths, kitchen/ breakfast room, study, 3 receps, self-contained 1-bed cottage, garden, parking. £1.55m; Knight Frank

Dorset: Church Villa, East Morden

(Image credit: Savills)

Regency house believed to have been built c.1830 by Joseph Seller, who also designed the village church. 4 beds, family bath, shower, kitchen/breakfast room, 3 receps, study, garden room, studio, garden, garage. £1.1m; Savills

Devon: Chapel Cottage, Middle Marwood, Barnstaple

(Image credit: Stags Estate Agents)

A tastefully converted Grade II former Methodist chapel that incorporates the adjoining cottage. 3 beds, family bath, shower, kitchen/breakfast room, recep, garden room, studio, garden. £479,950; Stags