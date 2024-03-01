Properties of the week: houses with church connections
Featuring a property converted from a 12th-century Benedictine nunnery across four acres of land
- Nottinghamshire: Church Walk, Newark-on-Trent
- Somerset: St Mary Magdalen, Lower Writhlington
- Shropshire: Church Farm, Ditton Priors
- Somerset: The Old Vicarage, Henstridge
- Somerset: Barrow Court, Barrow Gurney
- Somerset: The Old Rectory, The Batch, Butcombe
- Dorset: Church Villa, East Morden
- Devon: Chapel Cottage, Middle Marwood, Barnstaple
Nottinghamshire: Church Walk, Newark-on-Trent
This elegant Georgian townhouse is situated on the green adjacent to St Mary Magdalene Church, an imposing gothic building (the tallest structure in the town) that dates back to 1180. 4 beds, family bath, shower, kitchen, dining room, 1 further recep, converted former wash house, garden. £500,000; Inigo
Somerset: St Mary Magdalen, Lower Writhlington
A beautifully converted church built in 1874. Original features include a stone porch, stained-glass windows and a vaulted ceiling. 2 beds, family bath, shower, kitchen/dining room, recep, library, 1-bed annexe, garden. £995,000; Knight Frank
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Shropshire: Church Farm, Ditton Priors
This historic property dates back to 1578 and features a Shropshire scroll painting. 4 beds, 2 baths, shower, kitchen, 2 receps, office, gym/studio, garden, parking. £695,000; Savills
Somerset: The Old Vicarage, Henstridge
Handsome 18th century house full of period features. 7 beds, 3 baths, shower, kitchen, 4 receps, swimming pool, garden, workshop, garage. £1.85m; Savills
Somerset: Barrow Court, Barrow Gurney
Originally built as a Benedictine nunnery in the 12th century, this impressive country house – the principal part of which is for sale – is set in approx. 4 acres of landscaped grounds. 8 beds, 4 baths, 2 kitchens, 6 receps, self-contained 1-bed flat, parking. £2.75m; Knight Frank
Somerset: The Old Rectory, The Batch, Butcombe
A former rectory dating back to the 1600s and overlooking the Mendip Hills. 6 beds, 2 baths, kitchen/ breakfast room, study, 3 receps, self-contained 1-bed cottage, garden, parking. £1.55m; Knight Frank
Dorset: Church Villa, East Morden
Regency house believed to have been built c.1830 by Joseph Seller, who also designed the village church. 4 beds, family bath, shower, kitchen/breakfast room, 3 receps, study, garden room, studio, garden, garage. £1.1m; Savills
Devon: Chapel Cottage, Middle Marwood, Barnstaple
A tastefully converted Grade II former Methodist chapel that incorporates the adjoining cottage. 3 beds, family bath, shower, kitchen/breakfast room, recep, garden room, studio, garden. £479,950; Stags
