Properties of the week: houses with good railway connections
Featuring homes in Kent, Somerset and West Sussex
Norfolk: King’s Staithe Square, King’s Lynn
Historic 18th century converted mill with views of the River Great Ouse. Walking distance to King’s Lynn station, with direct links to Cambridge and London. Main suite, 2 further beds (1 en suite) kitchen/dining room, recep, garage. OIRO £325,000; Sowerbys
East Sussex: Croft Road, Hastings
A Georgian townhouse moments from the sea. Trains to London Bridge take less than 90 minutes. 2 beds, family bath, kitchen/ dining room, 2 receps, studio, garden. £450,000; Inigo
Somerset: The Old School House, Kingweston
Built in the 1700s from local blue lias stone; Castle Cary station is 17 minutes away. 4 beds, 3 baths, kitchen, 3 receps, garden. OIRO £1.15m; Lodestone
Wiltshire: Milkhouse Water Farm, Pewsey
Wiltshire: Milkhouse Water Farm, Pewsey. A charming 17th century thatched cottage. Trains from Pewsey to Paddington take 65 minutes. 4 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 3 receps, garden, stables; approx. 6 acres. £1.6m; Hamptons
Essex: Riverside Walk, Colchester
This delightful 17th century cottage overlooks the River Colne, near Colchester North station. 3 beds, family bath, kitchen, 2 receps. £280,000; Palmer & Partners
London: Pond Cottages, Dulwich SE21
A Grade II 18th century cottage just ten minutes’ walk from West Dulwich station. 2 beds, family bath, kitchen, 2 receps, garden. £775,000; Inigo
West Sussex: Rhiw, Amberley
This picturesque house is set within the South Downs National Park. The mainline station is about one mile away, with commuter services to Victoria and London Bridge stations. 4 beds, 3 baths, kitchen/ dining room, 5 receps, garden, parking. OIRO £1.595m; Hamptons
-
