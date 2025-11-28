Properties of the week: houses with good railway connections

Norfolk: King’s Staithe Square, King’s Lynn

(Image credit: Sowerbys)

Historic 18th century converted mill with views of the River Great Ouse. Walking distance to King’s Lynn station, with direct links to Cambridge and London. Main suite, 2 further beds (1 en suite) kitchen/dining room, recep, garage. OIRO £325,000; Sowerbys

East Sussex: Croft Road, Hastings

(Image credit: Hastings)

A Georgian townhouse moments from the sea. Trains to London Bridge take less than 90 minutes. 2 beds, family bath, kitchen/ dining room, 2 receps, studio, garden. £450,000; Inigo

Somerset: The Old School House, Kingweston

(Image credit: Lodestone)

Built in the 1700s from local blue lias stone; Castle Cary station is 17 minutes away. 4 beds, 3 baths, kitchen, 3 receps, garden. OIRO £1.15m; Lodestone

Wiltshire: Milkhouse Water Farm, Pewsey

(Image credit: Hamptons)

Wiltshire: Milkhouse Water Farm, Pewsey. A charming 17th century thatched cottage. Trains from Pewsey to Paddington take 65 minutes. 4 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 3 receps, garden, stables; approx. 6 acres. £1.6m; Hamptons

Essex: Riverside Walk, Colchester

(Image credit: Palmer & Partners)

This delightful 17th century cottage overlooks the River Colne, near Colchester North station. 3 beds, family bath, kitchen, 2 receps. £280,000; Palmer & Partners

London: Pond Cottages, Dulwich SE21

(Image credit: Inigo)

A Grade II 18th century cottage just ten minutes’ walk from West Dulwich station. 2 beds, family bath, kitchen, 2 receps, garden. £775,000; Inigo

West Sussex: Rhiw, Amberley

(Image credit: Hamptons)

This picturesque house is set within the South Downs National Park. The mainline station is about one mile away, with commuter services to Victoria and London Bridge stations. 4 beds, 3 baths, kitchen/ dining room, 5 receps, garden, parking. OIRO £1.595m; Hamptons